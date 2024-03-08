Walmart Announces New Milk Processing Facility in Robinson, Texas, Opening in 2026

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart announced the planned opening of its third owned and operated milk processing facility in Robinson, Texas. The new facility is slated to open in 2026 and will create nearly 400 new jobs in the Robinson community.

“We’re excited to be able to provide Texas and its surrounding states with high-quality milk sourced primarily from Texas dairy farmers,” said Bruce Heckman, vice president of Manufacturing at Walmart. “This new facility continues our commitment to building a more resilient and transparent supply chain and ensuring our customers’ needs are met for this everyday staple.”

Leaders across the state praised the retailer for its investment in local jobs.

”Walmart’s new processing facility in Robinson is exciting news for Texas, creating millions in investment for the local economy and hundreds of new, good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans in Central Texas,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “World-renowned companies like Walmart continue to choose Texas because of our unmatched business climate, lower business operating costs, and highly skilled, diverse and growing workforce. This major investment is a testament to the promise of economic success in Texas, and I thank Walmart for choosing McLennan County as the location for its important new facility.”

The new facility will allow Walmart to meet the growing demand from customers for high-quality milk, while providing transparency about where its products are sourced and making the supply chain more resilient. The facility will process and bottle a variety of milk options, including Gallon, Half Gallon, Whole, 2%, 1%, Skim, and 1% Chocolate Milk for Walmart’s Great Value and Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark brands. The products from the facility will serve more than 750 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs throughout the South including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and parts of Arkansas and Mississippi.

“As the proud mayor of Robinson, I am thrilled to announce a groundbreaking addition to our beloved city’s industrial sector,” said Bert Echterling, mayor of Robinson. “Today marks a momentous occasion as we welcome Walmart, a pioneering industry leader, to our community. This monumental investment is the first of its kind in both size and value, signaling a transformative era for Robinson. The decision of Walmart to establish its roots here is a testament to the strength of our local economy, the dedication of our workforce and the strategic advantages that our city offers. This landmark development not only promises job creation and economic growth but also underscores Robinson’s position as a hub for innovation and progress.”

“We are proud to welcome a company, which tops the Fortune 500, to McLennan County,” said Judge Scott M. Felton, of McLennan County. “Great appreciation goes to the Robinson City Council, its city manager, Craig Lemin, and McLennan County Commissioner Jim Smith for working hand-in-hand with Walmart to ensure the necessary needs were met. This project is another example of how cities throughout McLennan County can participate in economic development. McLennan County is excited that our region has been named one of the top regions for food and beverage manufacturing businesses and this project reinforces our strength in this area.”

Walmart has been working across its food offerings to deliver increased transparency about where products come from and ensuring surety of supply for grocery essentials. It opened its first milk processing facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 2018, and its second facility in Valdosta, Georgia, is expected to open in 2025. Additional investments include opening its first case-ready beef facility in Thomasville, Georgia, and building a second case-ready beef facility in Olathe, Kansas, as well as making equity investments and long-term commercial agreements with Sustainable Beef LLC and vertical farming company Plenty.

The Robinson facility marks an important step to providing customers in yet another part of the nation with increased access to high-quality milk at the Every Day Low Prices they rely on.

Walmart remains dedicated to job growth and community support through our Investing in American Jobs initiative. We have pledged $350 billion over a decade to invest in products made, sourced, grown or assembled here in the U.S.

