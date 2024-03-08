Yaza Labneh Expands to the West Coast

ATLANTA — Yaza, a company with a mission to introduce traditional labneh into American homes, is expanding to the West Coast with three new retail partners. The tangy staple, typically found in Mediterranean diets, is made from fresh milk that is strained until it forms a smooth consistency, perfect for dipping and spreading. In March, Yaza will be available in the Greater Los Angeles Area at all Erewhon locations, all Pavilions locations, and three Lassens locations (Echo Park, La Brea and Los Feliz). In alignment with their expansion to the West Coast, Yaza will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West from March 12-16 in Anaheim, CA.

Yaza is committed to creating real labneh using only natural, whole ingredients that result in a probiotic-rich, naturally low-in-fat, high-protein product that is free from preservatives and added sugars. Along with Plain Labneh, Yaza offers additional unique blends, including Za’atar & Olive Oil and Spicy Chili varieties, with more to come. Its versatile flavor makes it the perfect healthy snack or substitute for toppings and ingredients like cream cheese and sour cream.

“I founded Yaza to bring a clean, traditional labneh like I enjoyed in Lebanon to the US market,” said Karim Khalil, Founder of Yaza. “Knowing that Californians appreciate delicious and good-for-you foods, it made sense to make The Golden State our first home on the West Coast.”

Yaza Labneh is made at a creamery in the heart of the Catskill Mountains, using the freshest milk from local dairy farms in Upstate New York. With the simplest ingredients – just milk and salt – Yaza Labneh is rich with probiotics that can help improve digestive and immune health. Whether you choose to eat it with vegetables as a dip, use it as a salad dressing, spread it on a bagel or add a dollop to your baked potato, you are making a healthier choice.

Yaza aims to be an educational leader of labneh for US consumers by increasing the availability and convenience of purchasing, utilizing visual packaging and imagery, and being a go-to resource for information on the nutritional benefits of labneh.

To learn more about Yaza Labneh, please visit www.yazafoods.com. For wholesale or general inquiries, please email info@yazafoods.com.