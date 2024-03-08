Kalo Foods, LLC Recalls Single Slice Carrot Cake Due to Undeclared Soy Allergen

FDA Bakery March 8, 2024

KALO Foods, LLC is recalling Single Slice Carrot Cake UPC 8 53407 00418 4 and Single Slice Chocolate Cake UPC 8 53407 00418 4 due to a undeclared soy. Although the package is labeled Carrot Cake, but the ingredient panel and UPC Code is for their Chocolate Cake. The Chocolate Cake labeled products contain slices of Carrot Cake. The Carrot Cake contains soy which is not listed in the ingredient statement. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

On March 1, 2024, the firm was notified by one of their customers that packages labeled as Carrot Cake, contains the ingredient panel on the bottom is for Chocolate Cake and packages labeled as Chocolate Cake contains slices of Carrot Cake.

Product affected are packages labeled Single Slice Gluten Free Carrot Cake that has the ingredient panel stating Chocolate Cake and packages labeled as Chocolate Cake contains slices of Carrot Cake.

The products were distributed between 2/28/24 to 2/29/24. These products were packaged in clear plastic clam shells and sold primarily in retail stores located in the States of: North Carolina and Virginia.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Michael Cusato during our hours of operation Monday – Saturday 6:00am – 4:00 pm EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

