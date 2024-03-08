Marc Lore’s Wonder Opens in Walmart as Supermarkets Seize Restaurant Occasions

Wonder is opening a store-in-store within a Walmart, a move that comes as grocery retailers increasingly seek out opportunities to capture more of consumers’ mealtime spending.

The omnichannel food hall company, founded by Jet.com Co-founder Marc Lore, stated in an email that on Wednesday (Feb. 21), it opened its 11th storefront in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, inside a Walmart, the company’s first such collaboration with a big-box retailer. The so-called “Fast Fine” eatery sells from eight restaurant brands.

The news comes as retailers increasingly find ways to sell restaurant meals and other quick, easy food options, looking to capture consumers’ day-to-day food spending outside their home cooking routines.

