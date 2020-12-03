Pacific Seafood Co. Makes the Public List of Approved Voluntary Qualified Importer Program Importers

FDA Seafood December 3, 2020

The Voluntary Qualified Importer Program (VQIP) is a voluntary fee-based program that provides expedited review and import entry of human and animal foods into the United States for participating importers. Participation in the VQIP includes importation of food from facilities that have been certified in accordance with FDA’s program for Accreditation of Third-Party Certification Bodies to Conduct Food Safety Audits and to issue certifications, as well as other measures that support a high level of confidence in the safety and security of the food they import.

Below is the publicly available list of approved VQIP importers for the fiscal year 2021 (FY2021) Benefit Period (i.e., 10/1/2020 to 9/30/2021). VQIP importers may choose not to be listed on the VQIP importers list. A VQIP importer’s decision to opt out of being listed on the publicly available list of approved VQIP importers will not have any effect on its participation. For additional information and guidance, see Voluntary Qualified Importer Program (VQIP).

Approved VQIP Importers

Firm NameAddressEmailWebsite
Costco Wholesale Corporation999 Lake Dr
Issaquah, WA 98027-8990 US		[email protected]www.Costco.comExternal Link Disclaimer
Pacific Seafood Co., Inc.16797 SE 130th Ave
Clackamas, OR 97015-8966 US		[email protected]www.pacificseafood.comExternal Link Disclaimer
Sovena USA, Inc.1 Olive Grove St
Rome, NY 13441-4815 US		[email protected]www.sovenagroup.com

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

FDA to Usher the US Into a New Era of Smarter Food Safety

May 3, 2019 FDA

Today’s technology-focused world has morphed the way our society operates, creating a highly complex and globally interconnected landscape that is fundamentally changing the way foods move from farm to table. We’ve evolved from a system that sources foods from “around the corner” to “around the world” and are now redefining the “last mile” with the emergence of various direct-to-home food delivery models.