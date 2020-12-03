Pacific Seafood Co. Makes the Public List of Approved Voluntary Qualified Importer Program Importers

The Voluntary Qualified Importer Program (VQIP) is a voluntary fee-based program that provides expedited review and import entry of human and animal foods into the United States for participating importers. Participation in the VQIP includes importation of food from facilities that have been certified in accordance with FDA’s program for Accreditation of Third-Party Certification Bodies to Conduct Food Safety Audits and to issue certifications, as well as other measures that support a high level of confidence in the safety and security of the food they import.

Below is the publicly available list of approved VQIP importers for the fiscal year 2021 (FY2021) Benefit Period (i.e., 10/1/2020 to 9/30/2021). VQIP importers may choose not to be listed on the VQIP importers list. A VQIP importer’s decision to opt out of being listed on the publicly available list of approved VQIP importers will not have any effect on its participation. For additional information and guidance, see Voluntary Qualified Importer Program (VQIP).

Approved VQIP Importers