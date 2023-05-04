The Faster Act: Prioritizing Safety

We’re nearly five months into the implementation of the FASTER Act, and the baking industry’s priority remains the allergic community’s safety. We strongly support the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) guidance for consumers to always read ingredient labels and to check with the manufacturer if they are unsure whether a food product contains specific ingredients.

We’ve also learned that not all ABA Members are impacted by sesame in the same manner.

Sesame seeds are often used as a topping rather than mixed into a product. This usage makes sesame cross-contact much more difficult to control than other major food allergens, and more difficult to fully eliminate the risk of sesame cross-contact from shared equipment, such as an oven that is several hundred feet long.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association