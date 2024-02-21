Outbreak Investigation of Listeria monocytogenes: Queso Fresco and Cotija Cheese

Products (Updated 2/20/2024):

Recalled dairy products and products made with recalled dairy products sold under the brand names:

Bright Farms, Campesino, Casa Cardenas, Dole, Don Francisco, Don Pancho, Dos Ranchitos, El Huache, Food City, Fresh & Ready Foods, Fresh Express, H-E-B, Jack & Olive, La Ordena, Marketside, Maverick Foods, President’s Choice, Ready Pac Bistro, Rio Grande, Rizo Bros, Rojos, San Carlos, Santa Maria, Sprig & Sprout (S&S), The Perfect Bite Co.,Tio Francisco, Trader Joe’s, and 365 Whole Foods Market.

View product images here.

Retailer names where product was sold unbranded as taco kits, wraps, and meals:

Albertsons, Bristol Farms, Carrs-Safeway, Costco, Eagle, Lucky, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Save Mart, Shaw’s, Sprouts (S&S), Star Market, Stater Bros. Markets, Tom Thumb, and Vons.

More information about recalled products, including descriptions, sizes, and UPCs or “best by” dates are included in the table of recalled products below. Additional information is also available in the recall notices from the companies.

Symptoms of Listeriosis (Listeria Infection)

Symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after. Mild symptoms may include a fever, muscle aches, nausea, tiredness, vomiting, and diarrhea. If the more severe form of listeriosis develops, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

Stores Affected

Sold Nationwide

Rizo Lopez, Inc. has provided a list of Retail Establishments That Received Rizo-López Foods Dairy Products that includes distribution to CA, CO, IL, NV, OR, UT, and WA. This list may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product. Please refer to the product list regardless of place of purchase and discard recalled product.

Status

Ongoing; updates will be provided as they become available.

Recommendations:

Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled brands of cheeses, sour creams (cremas), or yogurts manufactured by Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. or products made with recalled dairy products.

Check your refrigerators and freezers for any recalled products and throw them away. If you froze a product without the original packaging and can’t tell if it is part of the recalls, throw it away.

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers who purchased or received recalled products, including wholesale products, should carefully clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that it touched. Follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

If you have symptoms of listeriosis you should contact your health care provider to report your symptoms and receive care.

Recommendations for At-Risk Groups

Listeria is most likely to sicken pregnant people and newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill.

Pregnant people typically experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have symptoms of a Listeria infection.

Current Update

February 20, 2024

Case Count Map Provided by CDC

Case Counts

Total Illnesses: 26

Hospitalizations: 23

Deaths: 2

Last Sample Collection Dates: June 15, 2014 – December 10, 2023

States with Cases: AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, NV, NC, OR, TN, TX, WA

Product Distribution: Nationwide and Canada

Recalled Products

Product Description Brand Size UPC Sell or Use By Dates Date of Recall 2 Chicken Enchiladas with Green Salsa; Rice & Beans Rico 14 oz Best before dates starting with 0234, 0264, 0304, 0334, 0374 2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert) 2 Chicken Enchiladas with Mole; Rice & Beans Rico 14 oz Best before dates starting with 0234, 0264, 0304, 0334, 0374 2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert) Avocado Ranch Chopped Salad Kit Dole 71430000915 02/03/2024-02/20/2024 2024/02/08 Avocado Ranch Ranch A L’Avocat Chopped Salad Kit Dole 71430000922 2024 FE 06 – 2024 FE 20 2024/02/08 Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit Marketside 681131305440 On or before Feb 21, 2024 2024/02/09 Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit Marketside 9.8 oz 681131305440 02/03/2024 – 2/21/2024 2024/02/08 Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Peppers Stuffed with Street Corn Custom Made Meals Feb 24 to 28 Feb 24 2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert) Black Bean 6-Layer Dip Rojo’s 2 pk/20z Feb 06 2024

Feb 14 2024

Feb 16 2024

Feb 21 2024

Feb 23 2024

Feb 29 2024

Mar 02 2024

Mar 07 2024

Mar 09 2024

Mar 14 2024

Mar 21 2024

Mar 22 2024 2024/02/07 Blanco Suave Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-05355-6 All dates through 03/23/2024 2024/02/05 Cajun Ranch Chopped Salad Kit Dole 71430002063 02/04/2024- 02/18/2024 2024/02/08 Chicken Asada Street Taco Meal Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons 16 oz 29939300000 All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024 2024/02/08 Chicken Chile Verde Burrito Amazon Kitchen 10.53 oz Best before dates starting with 0764, 1384, 1394, 2694 2024/02/08 (FSIS Public Health Alert) Chicken Elote The Savemart Companies 13.5 oz USE BY: 2/5/2024 to 2/12/2024 2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert) Chicken Enchiladas Verde Trader Joe’s 17.6 oz SKU 58292 2024/02/07 Chicken Enchiladas Verde White Chicken Meat, Monterey Jack Cheese and Cotija Cheese With A Mildly Spicy Green Chili Sauce Trader Joe’s 17.6 oz USE BY: 02/05/2024 to 02/14/2024 2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert) Chicken Enchiladas with Green Chile Sauce QFC 26.50 oz USE BY: 2/8/24 to 2/11/24 2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert) Chicken Mini Street Taco Meal Kit Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway 22 oz 21192500000 All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024 2024/02/08 Chicken Street Taco Express Meal Kit Don Pancho 22 oz 71117.12500 12/12/2023-3/17/2024 2024/02/07 Chicken Street Taco Kit Costco Item # 11545 2024/02/07 Chicken Street Taco Kit Sprouts Farmers Market 13454-38075 11/29/2023-3/4/2024 2024/02/07 Chicken Street Taco Kit Save Mart, Lucky, Lucky California UPC Beginning with 278230 2024/02/09 Chicken Street Taco Kit Stater Bros. Markets 20 oz 0102864343013992 Feb. 10, 2024 2024/02/09 Chicken Taco Kit Bristol Farms 9.0 oz 207490 509994 1/18/24 2024/2/13 Chicken Torta Sandwich Fresh & Ready 9 oz 8290690706 02/03/2024 to 02/22/2024 2024/02/09 Chipotle Chicken and Rice Bowl Maverick Foods Item # 1704074 1/06/2025 – 1/12/2025 2024/02/09 Cilantro Cotija Dressing HEB 12 oz 41220.94799 1/13/2024-3/30/2024 2024/02/07 Cilantro Dressing Trader Joe’s 12 oz 00003.64201 2/19/2024-5/14/2024 2024/02/07 Cilantro Lime Crema Twin Pack Don Pancho 2 pk/32oz 71117.00489 3/21/2024-4/4/2024 2024/02/07 Cilantro Salad Dressing Trader Joe’s 12 oz SKU 36420 2024/02/07 Cotija Rizo Bros 8 oz 7-27242-00043-7 All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-12017-3 All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00517-3 All dates through 7/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija Food City ~16 oz All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija Tio Francisco, San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija (Grated) Rizo Bros 7 oz 7-27242-14022-5 All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija (Grated) Tio Francisco, Casa Cardenas 9 oz 7-27242-00022-2 & 8-11371-27109-4 All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija (Grated) Tio Francisco 20 oz 7-27242-00056-7 All dates through 5/2/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija Enchilado Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00535-7 All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija Enchilado Food City, Casa Cardenas ~16 oz All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija Enchilado Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija Rallado Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-00021-5 All dates through 7/31/2024 2024/02/05 Cotija Rallado Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Centroamericana Tio Francisco 16 oz 7-27242-00440-4 All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Centroamericana Tio Francisco, Campesino Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Crema La Deliciosa Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024 2024/02/05 Crema La Suprema Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Latina Tio Francisco 16 oz 7-27242-35445-5 All dates through 6/1/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Latina Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Menonita Campesino Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Mexicana Tio Francisco, Food City, Santa Maria 16 oz 7-27242-00408-4, 7-27242-22410-9, 7-27242-35403-5 All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Mexicana Tio Francisco, Campesino Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Mexicana San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Mexicana Tio Francisco 32 oz 7-27242-32403-8 All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Nortena Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Santa Isabel Centroamericana Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Santa Isabel Latina Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024 2024/02/05 Crema Santa Isabel Mexicana Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/2024 2024/02/05 Elote Bowl with Chicken Raley’s 12.75 oz

USE BY: 2/5/2024 to 2/12/2024 2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert) Elote Chopped Salad Kit Trader Joe’s 11.94 oz SKU 74768 2024/02/07 Endless Summer Premium Kit Salad Dole 71430010730 02/04/2024- 02/19/2024 2024/02/08 Everything Sauce Fiesta 3 Pack Don Pancho 3 pk/12 oz 71117.00741 3/11/2024-3/26/2024 2024/02/07 Fresco Tio Francisco, San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024 2024/02/05 Fresco (Michoacano) Tio Francisco, El Huache, La Ordena Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024 2024/02/05 Fresh Mex Salad Kit Ready Pac Bistro 24 oz 077745256139 1/13/2024 – 2/18/2024 2024/02/08 Ham Torta Sandwich Fresh & Ready 9 oz 8290690707 02/03/2024 to 02/22/2024 2024/02/09 Ham Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll Sprig & Sprout (S&S) 8.3 oz 100001002017 02/09/24 to 02/16/24 2024/02/13 Jack & Olive Ham Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll Jack & Olive 9 oz 8290690725 01/27/2024 to 02/15/2024 2024/02/09 Mexican Style Street Corn Bite The Perfect Bite Co. Lot #: 223231 Best Before 02/21/2025 2024/02/10 Oaxaca Rizo Bros 8 oz 7-27242-00334-6 All dates through 5/2/2024 2024/02/05 Oaxaca Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-12332-7 All dates through 05/02/2024 2024/02/05 Oaxaca Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00532-6 All dates through 05/02/2024 2024/02/05 Oaxaca Food City ~16 oz All dates through 05/02/2024 2024/02/05 Oaxaca Tio Francisco, San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 05/02/2024 2024/02/05 Oaxaca (shred) Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 05/02/2024 2024/02/05 Panela Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00550-0 All dates through 3/23/2024 2024/02/05 Panela Food City ~16 oz All dates through 3/23/2024 2024/02/05 Panela Tio Francisco, San Carlos, Dos Ranchitos, La Ordena, Campesino Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 03/23/2024 2024/02/05 Panela Barra Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024 2024/02/05 Pinto, Black Bean & Beef Dip With Cotija Cheese Albertson’s, Safeway 25 oz USE BY: 2/5/24 to2/12/24 2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert) Poblano Caesar Dressing HEB 12 oz 41220.94807 1/14/2024-3/31/2024 2024/02/07 Queso Crema Food City ~16 oz All dates through 3/23/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Crema San Carlos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 03/23/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Crunch Salad Kit Ready Pac Bistro 10.5 oz 077745256108 1/18/2024 – 2/18/2024 2024/02/08 Queso Fresco Rizo Bros 8 oz 7-27242-00159-5 All dates through 04/02/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Fresco Don Francisco 10 oz 7-27242-00178-6 All dates through 4/2/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Fresco Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-12552-9 All dates through 03/23/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Fresco Tio Francisco, Rio Grande 14 oz 7-27242-00552-4, 8-12324-03090-4, 8-12324-03091-1 & 8-12324-03089-8 All dates through 03/23/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Fresco Food City ~16 oz All dates through 3/23/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Fresco Tio Francisco, Campesino, San Carlos, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Para Freir Tio Francisco ~16 oz All dates through 04/17/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Para Freir Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/17/2024 2024/02/05 Queso Seco Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00548-8 All dates through 07/31/2024 2024/02/05 Ready 2 Heat Red Chicken Enchiladas White Chicken Meat and Cheese Enchiladas Filling Rolled in a Tortilla Topped with Red Sauce and Cheese Blend readymeals 12.48 oz USE BY: 2/7/24 to 2/12/24 2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert) Ready 2 Heat Red Chile Sauce Chicken Enchiladas readymeals 12.5 USE BY: 2/6/24 to 2/12/24 2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert) Ready Meals Asada Street Taco Meal Shaw’s, Star Market, Albertsons, Vons, Safeway, Pavilions 22 oz 29939100000 All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024 2024/02/08 Ready Meals Chicken Street Tacos Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Shaw’s, Star Market 24 oz

22 oz (Shaw’s only) 27131600000 All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024 2024/02/08 Ready Meals Chicken Street Tacos Meal Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Shaw’s, Star Market, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Vons 9 oz

10 oz (Shaw’s only) 27179600000 All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024 2024/02/08 Requeson Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00390-6 All dates through 04/02/2024 2024/02/05 Requeson Tio Francisco 15 oz 7-27242-00392-6 All dates through 4/2/2024 2024/02/05 Requeson Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/2024 2024/02/05 Ricotta Part Skim 365 Whole Foods Market 15 oz 9-94824-63052 All dates through 04/02/2024 2024/02/05 Ricotta Whole Milk 365 Whole Foods Market 15 oz 9-94824-96245 All dates through 4/2/2024 2024/02/05 Salsa! Ensalada Salad Kit Fresh Express 12.1 oz 1/6/2024 to 1/18/2024

1/21/2024 to

2/20/2024 2/28/2024 to

4/4/2024 2024/02/08 Southwest Chicken Wrap Costco Item # 29433 2024/02/07 Southwest Chipotle Crunch Salad Kit BrightFarms 5.85 oz 8-50051-82500-4 2024/02/08 Southwest Chopped Chopped Salad Kit Marketside 10.3 oz 681131305129 12/27/2023 – 1/14/2024 2024/02/08 Southwest Chopped Salad Kit Marketside 10.3 oz G364

G002 3/3/2024 2024/02/08 Southwest Salad Trader Joe’s 9 oz SKU 56077 2024/02/07 Southwest Salad Premium Kit Dole 71430017012 02/04/2024-02/18/2024 2024/02/08 Southwest Salad Salade Du Sud-Ouest Dole 71430017111 2024 FE 03 – 2024 FE 18 2024/02/08 Southwest Sud-Ouest Salad Kit De Salade President’s Choice 60383023195 2024 FE 17 – 2024 FE 18

2024 FE 03 – 2024 FE 09 2024/02/08 Sprig & Sprout Ham Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll Sprig & Sprout 9 oz 8290690720 01/27/2024 to 02/15/2024 2024/02/09 Yogurt (Plain, Strawberry, Peach & Mango) Tio Francisco Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/17/2024 2024/02/05

