Outbreak Investigation of Listeria monocytogenes: Queso Fresco and Cotija Cheese

Products (Updated 2/20/2024):
Recalled dairy products and products made with recalled dairy products sold under the brand names:
- Bright Farms, Campesino, Casa Cardenas, Dole, Don Francisco, Don Pancho, Dos Ranchitos, El Huache, Food City, Fresh & Ready Foods, Fresh Express, H-E-B, Jack & Olive, La Ordena, Marketside, Maverick Foods, President’s Choice, Ready Pac Bistro, Rio Grande, Rizo Bros, Rojos, San Carlos, Santa Maria, Sprig & Sprout (S&S), The Perfect Bite Co.,Tio Francisco, Trader Joe’s, and 365 Whole Foods Market.
Retailer names where product was sold unbranded as taco kits, wraps, and meals:
- Albertsons, Bristol Farms, Carrs-Safeway, Costco, Eagle, Lucky, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Save Mart, Shaw’s, Sprouts (S&S), Star Market, Stater Bros. Markets, Tom Thumb, and Vons.
More information about recalled products, including descriptions, sizes, and UPCs or “best by” dates are included in the table of recalled products below. Additional information is also available in the recall notices from the companies.
Symptoms of Listeriosis (Listeria Infection)
Symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after. Mild symptoms may include a fever, muscle aches, nausea, tiredness, vomiting, and diarrhea. If the more severe form of listeriosis develops, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.
Stores Affected
- Sold Nationwide
- Rizo Lopez, Inc. has provided a list of Retail Establishments That Received Rizo-López Foods Dairy Products that includes distribution to CA, CO, IL, NV, OR, UT, and WA. This list may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product. Please refer to the product list regardless of place of purchase and discard recalled product.
Status
Ongoing; updates will be provided as they become available.
Recommendations:
- Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled brands of cheeses, sour creams (cremas), or yogurts manufactured by Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. or products made with recalled dairy products.
- Check your refrigerators and freezers for any recalled products and throw them away. If you froze a product without the original packaging and can’t tell if it is part of the recalls, throw it away.
- Consumers, restaurants, and retailers who purchased or received recalled products, including wholesale products, should carefully clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that it touched. Follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.
- If you have symptoms of listeriosis you should contact your health care provider to report your symptoms and receive care.
Recommendations for At-Risk Groups
- Listeria is most likely to sicken pregnant people and newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill.
- Pregnant people typically experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.
- Call your healthcare provider right away if you have symptoms of a Listeria infection.
Current Update
February 20, 2024
Rizo Lopez, Inc. has provided a list of Retail Establishments That Received Rizo-López Foods Dairy Products that includes distribution to CA, CO, IL, NV, OR, UT, and WA. This list may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product. Please refer to the product list regardless of place of purchase and discard recalled product.
Case Count Map Provided by CDC
Case Counts
Total Illnesses: 26
Hospitalizations: 23
Deaths: 2
Last Sample Collection Dates: June 15, 2014 – December 10, 2023
States with Cases: AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, NV, NC, OR, TN, TX, WA
Product Distribution: Nationwide and Canada
Recalled Products
Please see the companies' press releases for additional information about recalled products. The following table is a courtesy copy from the FDA.
|Product Description
|Brand
|Size
|UPC
|Sell or Use By Dates
|Date of Recall
|2 Chicken Enchiladas with Green Salsa; Rice & Beans
|Rico
|14 oz
|Best before dates starting with 0234, 0264, 0304, 0334, 0374
|2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
|2 Chicken Enchiladas with Mole; Rice & Beans
|Rico
|14 oz
|Best before dates starting with 0234, 0264, 0304, 0334, 0374
|2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
|Avocado Ranch Chopped Salad Kit
|Dole
|71430000915
|02/03/2024-02/20/2024
|2024/02/08
|Avocado Ranch Ranch A L’Avocat Chopped Salad Kit
|Dole
|71430000922
|2024 FE 06 – 2024 FE 20
|2024/02/08
|Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit
|Marketside
|681131305440
|On or before Feb 21, 2024
|2024/02/09
|Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit
|Marketside
|9.8 oz
|681131305440
|02/03/2024 – 2/21/2024
|2024/02/08
|Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Peppers Stuffed with Street Corn
|Custom Made Meals
|Feb 24 to 28 Feb 24
|2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
|Black Bean 6-Layer Dip
|Rojo’s
|2 pk/20z
|Feb 06 2024
Feb 14 2024
Feb 16 2024
Feb 21 2024
Feb 23 2024
Feb 29 2024
Mar 02 2024
Mar 07 2024
Mar 09 2024
Mar 14 2024
Mar 21 2024
Mar 22 2024
|2024/02/07
|Blanco Suave
|Tio Francisco
|14 oz
|7-27242-05355-6
|All dates through 03/23/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cajun Ranch Chopped Salad Kit
|Dole
|71430002063
|02/04/2024- 02/18/2024
|2024/02/08
|Chicken Asada Street Taco Meal
|Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons
|16 oz
|29939300000
|All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024
|2024/02/08
|Chicken Chile Verde Burrito
|Amazon Kitchen
|10.53 oz
|Best before dates starting with 0764, 1384, 1394, 2694
|2024/02/08 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
|Chicken Elote
|The Savemart Companies
|13.5 oz
|USE BY: 2/5/2024 to 2/12/2024
|2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
|Chicken Enchiladas Verde
|Trader Joe’s
|17.6 oz
|SKU 58292
|2024/02/07
|Chicken Enchiladas Verde White Chicken Meat, Monterey Jack Cheese and Cotija Cheese With A Mildly Spicy Green Chili Sauce
|Trader Joe’s
|17.6 oz
|USE BY: 02/05/2024 to 02/14/2024
|2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
|Chicken Enchiladas with Green Chile Sauce
|QFC
|26.50 oz
|USE BY: 2/8/24 to 2/11/24
|2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
|Chicken Mini Street Taco Meal Kit
|Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway
|22 oz
|21192500000
|All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024
|2024/02/08
|Chicken Street Taco Express Meal Kit
|Don Pancho
|22 oz
|71117.12500
|12/12/2023-3/17/2024
|2024/02/07
|Chicken Street Taco Kit
|Costco
|Item # 11545
|2024/02/07
|Chicken Street Taco Kit
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|13454-38075
|11/29/2023-3/4/2024
|2024/02/07
|Chicken Street Taco Kit
|Save Mart, Lucky, Lucky California
|UPC Beginning with 278230
|2024/02/09
|Chicken Street Taco Kit
|Stater Bros. Markets
|20 oz
|0102864343013992
|Feb. 10, 2024
|2024/02/09
|Chicken Taco Kit
|Bristol Farms
|9.0 oz
|207490 509994
|1/18/24
|2024/2/13
|Chicken Torta Sandwich
|Fresh & Ready
|9 oz
|8290690706
|02/03/2024 to 02/22/2024
|2024/02/09
|Chipotle Chicken and Rice Bowl
|Maverick Foods
|Item # 1704074
|1/06/2025 – 1/12/2025
|2024/02/09
|Cilantro Cotija Dressing
|HEB
|12 oz
|41220.94799
|1/13/2024-3/30/2024
|2024/02/07
|Cilantro Dressing
|Trader Joe’s
|12 oz
|00003.64201
|2/19/2024-5/14/2024
|2024/02/07
|Cilantro Lime Crema Twin Pack
|Don Pancho
|2 pk/32oz
|71117.00489
|3/21/2024-4/4/2024
|2024/02/07
|Cilantro Salad Dressing
|Trader Joe’s
|12 oz
|SKU 36420
|2024/02/07
|Cotija
|Rizo Bros
|8 oz
|7-27242-00043-7
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija
|Tio Francisco
|12 oz
|7-27242-12017-3
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija
|Tio Francisco
|14 oz
|7-27242-00517-3
|All dates through 7/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija
|Food City
|~16 oz
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija
|Tio Francisco, San Carlos
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija (Grated)
|Rizo Bros
|7 oz
|7-27242-14022-5
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija (Grated)
|Tio Francisco, Casa Cardenas
|9 oz
|7-27242-00022-2 & 8-11371-27109-4
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija (Grated)
|Tio Francisco
|20 oz
|7-27242-00056-7
|All dates through 5/2/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija Enchilado
|Tio Francisco
|14 oz
|7-27242-00535-7
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija Enchilado
|Food City, Casa Cardenas
|~16 oz
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija Enchilado
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija Rallado
|Tio Francisco
|12 oz
|7-27242-00021-5
|All dates through 7/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Cotija Rallado
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Centroamericana
|Tio Francisco
|16 oz
|7-27242-00440-4
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Centroamericana
|Tio Francisco, Campesino
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema La Deliciosa
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/22/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema La Suprema
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/22/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Latina
|Tio Francisco
|16 oz
|7-27242-35445-5
|All dates through 6/1/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Latina
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Menonita
|Campesino
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Mexicana
|Tio Francisco, Food City, Santa Maria
|16 oz
|7-27242-00408-4, 7-27242-22410-9, 7-27242-35403-5
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Mexicana
|Tio Francisco, Campesino
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Mexicana
|San Carlos
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Mexicana
|Tio Francisco
|32 oz
|7-27242-32403-8
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Nortena
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 06/01/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Santa Isabel Centroamericana
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/22/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Santa Isabel Latina
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/22/2024
|2024/02/05
|Crema Santa Isabel Mexicana
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/22/2024
|2024/02/05
|Elote Bowl with Chicken
|Raley’s
|12.75 oz
|USE BY: 2/5/2024 to 2/12/2024
|2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
|Elote Chopped Salad Kit
|Trader Joe’s
|11.94 oz
|SKU 74768
|2024/02/07
|Endless Summer Premium Kit Salad
|Dole
|71430010730
|02/04/2024- 02/19/2024
|2024/02/08
|Everything Sauce Fiesta 3 Pack
|Don Pancho
|3 pk/12 oz
|71117.00741
|3/11/2024-3/26/2024
|2024/02/07
|Fresco
|Tio Francisco, San Carlos
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Fresco (Michoacano)
|Tio Francisco, El Huache, La Ordena
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Fresh Mex Salad Kit
|Ready Pac Bistro
|24 oz
|077745256139
|1/13/2024 – 2/18/2024
|2024/02/08
|Ham Torta Sandwich
|Fresh & Ready
|9 oz
|8290690707
|02/03/2024 to 02/22/2024
|2024/02/09
|Ham Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll
|Sprig & Sprout (S&S)
|8.3 oz
|100001002017
|02/09/24 to 02/16/24
|2024/02/13
|Jack & Olive Ham Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll
|Jack & Olive
|9 oz
|8290690725
|01/27/2024 to 02/15/2024
|2024/02/09
|Mexican Style Street Corn Bite
|The Perfect Bite Co.
|Lot #: 223231
|Best Before 02/21/2025
|2024/02/10
|Oaxaca
|Rizo Bros
|8 oz
|7-27242-00334-6
|All dates through 5/2/2024
|2024/02/05
|Oaxaca
|Tio Francisco
|12 oz
|7-27242-12332-7
|All dates through 05/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Oaxaca
|Tio Francisco
|14 oz
|7-27242-00532-6
|All dates through 05/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Oaxaca
|Food City
|~16 oz
|All dates through 05/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Oaxaca
|Tio Francisco, San Carlos
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 05/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Oaxaca (shred)
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 05/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Panela
|Tio Francisco
|14 oz
|7-27242-00550-0
|All dates through 3/23/2024
|2024/02/05
|Panela
|Food City
|~16 oz
|All dates through 3/23/2024
|2024/02/05
|Panela
|Tio Francisco, San Carlos, Dos Ranchitos, La Ordena, Campesino
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 03/23/2024
|2024/02/05
|Panela Barra
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Pinto, Black Bean & Beef Dip With Cotija Cheese
|Albertson’s, Safeway
|25 oz
|USE BY: 2/5/24 to2/12/24
|2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
|Poblano Caesar Dressing
|HEB
|12 oz
|41220.94807
|1/14/2024-3/31/2024
|2024/02/07
|Queso Crema
|Food City
|~16 oz
|All dates through 3/23/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Crema
|San Carlos
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 03/23/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Crunch Salad Kit
|Ready Pac Bistro
|10.5 oz
|077745256108
|1/18/2024 – 2/18/2024
|2024/02/08
|Queso Fresco
|Rizo Bros
|8 oz
|7-27242-00159-5
|All dates through 04/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Fresco
|Don Francisco
|10 oz
|7-27242-00178-6
|All dates through 4/2/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Fresco
|Tio Francisco
|12 oz
|7-27242-12552-9
|All dates through 03/23/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Fresco
|Tio Francisco, Rio Grande
|14 oz
|7-27242-00552-4, 8-12324-03090-4, 8-12324-03091-1 & 8-12324-03089-8
|All dates through 03/23/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Fresco
|Food City
|~16 oz
|All dates through 3/23/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Fresco
|Tio Francisco, Campesino, San Carlos, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Para Freir
|Tio Francisco
|~16 oz
|All dates through 04/17/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Para Freir
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/17/2024
|2024/02/05
|Queso Seco
|Tio Francisco
|14 oz
|7-27242-00548-8
|All dates through 07/31/2024
|2024/02/05
|Ready 2 Heat Red Chicken Enchiladas White Chicken Meat and Cheese Enchiladas Filling Rolled in a Tortilla Topped with Red Sauce and Cheese Blend
|readymeals
|12.48 oz
|USE BY: 2/7/24 to 2/12/24
|2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
|Ready 2 Heat Red Chile Sauce Chicken Enchiladas
|readymeals
|12.5
|USE BY: 2/6/24 to 2/12/24
|2024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
|Ready Meals Asada Street Taco Meal
|Shaw’s, Star Market, Albertsons, Vons, Safeway, Pavilions
|22 oz
|29939100000
|All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024
|2024/02/08
|Ready Meals Chicken Street Tacos
|Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Shaw’s, Star Market
|24 oz
22 oz (Shaw’s only)
|27131600000
|All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024
|2024/02/08
|Ready Meals Chicken Street Tacos Meal
|Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Shaw’s, Star Market, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Vons
|9 oz
10 oz (Shaw’s only)
|27179600000
|All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024
|2024/02/08
|Requeson
|Tio Francisco
|14 oz
|7-27242-00390-6
|All dates through 04/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Requeson
|Tio Francisco
|15 oz
|7-27242-00392-6
|All dates through 4/2/2024
|2024/02/05
|Requeson
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Ricotta Part Skim
|365 Whole Foods Market
|15 oz
|9-94824-63052
|All dates through 04/02/2024
|2024/02/05
|Ricotta Whole Milk
|365 Whole Foods Market
|15 oz
|9-94824-96245
|All dates through 4/2/2024
|2024/02/05
|Salsa! Ensalada Salad Kit
|Fresh Express
|12.1 oz
|1/6/2024 to 1/18/2024
1/21/2024 to
2/20/2024
|2/28/2024 to
4/4/2024
|2024/02/08
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|Costco
|Item # 29433
|2024/02/07
|Southwest Chipotle Crunch Salad Kit
|BrightFarms
|5.85 oz
|8-50051-82500-4
|2024/02/08
|Southwest Chopped Chopped Salad Kit
|Marketside
|10.3 oz
|681131305129
|12/27/2023 – 1/14/2024
|2024/02/08
|Southwest Chopped Salad Kit
|Marketside
|10.3 oz
|G364
G002
|3/3/2024
|2024/02/08
|Southwest Salad
|Trader Joe’s
|9 oz
|SKU 56077
|2024/02/07
|Southwest Salad Premium Kit
|Dole
|71430017012
|02/04/2024-02/18/2024
|2024/02/08
|Southwest Salad Salade Du Sud-Ouest
|Dole
|71430017111
|2024 FE 03 – 2024 FE 18
|2024/02/08
|Southwest Sud-Ouest Salad Kit De Salade
|President’s Choice
|60383023195
|2024 FE 17 – 2024 FE 18
2024 FE 03 – 2024 FE 09
|2024/02/08
|Sprig & Sprout Ham Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll
|Sprig & Sprout
|9 oz
|8290690720
|01/27/2024 to 02/15/2024
|2024/02/09
|Yogurt (Plain, Strawberry, Peach & Mango)
|Tio Francisco
|Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes
|All dates through 04/17/2024
|2024/02/05
