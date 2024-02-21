Outbreak Investigation of Listeria monocytogenes: Queso Fresco and Cotija Cheese

Products (Updated 2/20/2024):

Recalled dairy products and products made with recalled dairy products sold under the brand names:

  • Bright Farms, Campesino, Casa Cardenas, Dole, Don Francisco, Don Pancho, Dos Ranchitos, El Huache, Food City, Fresh & Ready Foods, Fresh Express, H-E-B, Jack & Olive, La Ordena, Marketside, Maverick Foods, President’s Choice, Ready Pac Bistro, Rio Grande, Rizo Bros, Rojos, San Carlos, Santa Maria, Sprig & Sprout (S&S), The Perfect Bite Co.,Tio Francisco, Trader Joe’s, and 365 Whole Foods Market.

View product images here.

Retailer names where product was sold unbranded as taco kits, wraps, and meals:

  • Albertsons, Bristol Farms, Carrs-Safeway, Costco, Eagle, Lucky, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Save Mart, Shaw’s, Sprouts (S&S), Star Market, Stater Bros. Markets, Tom Thumb, and Vons.

More information about recalled products, including descriptions, sizes, and UPCs or “best by” dates are included in the table of recalled products below. Additional information is also available in the recall notices from the companies.

Symptoms of Listeriosis (Listeria Infection)

Symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after. Mild symptoms may include a fever, muscle aches, nausea, tiredness, vomiting, and diarrhea. If the more severe form of listeriosis develops, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

Stores Affected

  • Sold Nationwide
  • Rizo Lopez, Inc. has provided a list of Retail Establishments That Received Rizo-López Foods Dairy Products that includes distribution to CA, CO, IL, NV, OR, UT, and WA. This list may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product. Please refer to the product list regardless of place of purchase and discard recalled product. 

Status

Ongoing; updates will be provided as they become available.

Recommendations:

  • Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled brands of cheeses, sour creams (cremas), or yogurts manufactured by Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. or products made with recalled dairy products.
  • Check your refrigerators and freezers for any recalled products and throw them away. If you froze a product without the original packaging and can’t tell if it is part of the recalls, throw it away.
  • Consumers, restaurants, and retailers who purchased or received recalled products, including wholesale products, should carefully clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that it touched. Follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.
  • If you have symptoms of listeriosis you should contact your health care provider to report your symptoms and receive care.

Recommendations for At-Risk Groups

  • Listeria is most likely to sicken pregnant people and newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill.
  • Pregnant people typically experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.
  • Call your healthcare provider right away if you have symptoms of a Listeria infection.

Current Update

February 20, 2024

Rizo Lopez, Inc. has provided a list of Retail Establishments That Received Rizo-López Foods Dairy Products that includes distribution to CA, CO, IL, NV, OR, UT, and WA. This list may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product. Please refer to the product list regardless of place of purchase and discard recalled product. 

More information about recalled products, including descriptions, sizes, and UPCs or “best by” dates are included in the table of recalled products below. Additional information is also available in the recall notices from the companies.

Case Count Map Provided by CDC

Case Counts

Total Illnesses: 26
Hospitalizations: 23
Deaths: 2
Last Sample Collection Dates: June 15, 2014 – December 10, 2023
States with Cases: AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, NV, NC, OR, TN, TX, WA
Product Distribution: Nationwide and Canada

Recalled Products

Please see the companies’ press releases for additional information about recalled products. The following table is a courtesy copy from the FDA.Search:Export Excel

Product DescriptionBrandSizeUPCSell or Use By DatesDate of Recall
2 Chicken Enchiladas with Green Salsa; Rice & BeansRico14 oz Best before dates starting with 0234, 0264, 0304, 0334, 03742024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
2 Chicken Enchiladas with Mole; Rice & BeansRico14 oz Best before dates starting with 0234, 0264, 0304, 0334, 03742024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
Avocado Ranch Chopped Salad KitDole 7143000091502/03/2024-02/20/20242024/02/08
Avocado Ranch Ranch A L’Avocat Chopped Salad KitDole 714300009222024 FE 06 – 2024 FE 202024/02/08
Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad KitMarketside 681131305440On or before Feb 21, 20242024/02/09
Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad KitMarketside9.8 oz68113130544002/03/2024 – 2/21/20242024/02/08
Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Peppers Stuffed with Street CornCustom Made Meals  Feb 24 to 28 Feb 242024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
Black Bean 6-Layer DipRojo’s2 pk/20z Feb 06 2024
Feb 14 2024
Feb 16 2024
Feb 21 2024
Feb 23 2024
Feb 29 2024
Mar 02 2024
Mar 07 2024
Mar 09 2024
Mar 14 2024
Mar 21 2024
Mar 22 2024		2024/02/07
Blanco SuaveTio Francisco14 oz7-27242-05355-6All dates through 03/23/20242024/02/05
Cajun Ranch Chopped Salad KitDole 7143000206302/04/2024- 02/18/20242024/02/08
Chicken Asada Street Taco MealAlbertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons16 oz29939300000All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 20242024/02/08
Chicken Chile Verde BurritoAmazon Kitchen10.53 oz Best before dates starting with 0764, 1384, 1394, 26942024/02/08 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
Chicken EloteThe Savemart Companies13.5 oz USE BY: 2/5/2024 to 2/12/20242024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
Chicken Enchiladas VerdeTrader Joe’s17.6 ozSKU 58292 2024/02/07
Chicken Enchiladas Verde White Chicken Meat, Monterey Jack Cheese and Cotija Cheese With A Mildly Spicy Green Chili SauceTrader Joe’s17.6 oz USE BY: 02/05/2024 to 02/14/20242024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
Chicken Enchiladas with Green Chile SauceQFC26.50 oz USE BY: 2/8/24 to 2/11/242024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
Chicken Mini Street Taco Meal KitAlbertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway22 oz21192500000All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 20242024/02/08
Chicken Street Taco Express Meal KitDon Pancho22 oz71117.1250012/12/2023-3/17/20242024/02/07
Chicken Street Taco KitCostco Item # 11545 2024/02/07
Chicken Street Taco KitSprouts Farmers Market 13454-3807511/29/2023-3/4/20242024/02/07
Chicken Street Taco KitSave Mart, Lucky, Lucky California UPC Beginning with 278230 2024/02/09
Chicken Street Taco KitStater Bros. Markets20 oz0102864343013992Feb. 10, 20242024/02/09
Chicken Taco KitBristol Farms9.0 oz207490 5099941/18/242024/2/13
Chicken Torta SandwichFresh & Ready9 oz829069070602/03/2024 to 02/22/20242024/02/09
Chipotle Chicken and Rice BowlMaverick Foods Item # 17040741/06/2025 – 1/12/20252024/02/09
Cilantro Cotija DressingHEB12 oz41220.947991/13/2024-3/30/20242024/02/07
Cilantro DressingTrader Joe’s12 oz00003.642012/19/2024-5/14/20242024/02/07
Cilantro Lime Crema Twin PackDon Pancho2 pk/32oz71117.004893/21/2024-4/4/20242024/02/07
Cilantro Salad DressingTrader Joe’s12 ozSKU 36420 2024/02/07
CotijaRizo Bros8 oz7-27242-00043-7All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
CotijaTio Francisco12 oz7-27242-12017-3All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
CotijaTio Francisco14 oz7-27242-00517-3All dates through 7/31/20242024/02/05
CotijaFood City~16 oz All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
CotijaTio Francisco, San CarlosAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
Cotija (Grated)Rizo Bros7 oz7-27242-14022-5All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
Cotija (Grated)Tio Francisco, Casa Cardenas9 oz7-27242-00022-2 & 8-11371-27109-4All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Cotija (Grated)Tio Francisco20 oz7-27242-00056-7All dates through 5/2/20242024/02/05
Cotija EnchiladoTio Francisco14 oz7-27242-00535-7All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
Cotija EnchiladoFood City, Casa Cardenas~16 oz All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
Cotija EnchiladoTio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
Cotija RalladoTio Francisco12 oz7-27242-00021-5All dates through 7/31/20242024/02/05
Cotija RalladoTio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
Crema CentroamericanaTio Francisco16 oz7-27242-00440-4All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Crema CentroamericanaTio Francisco, CampesinoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Crema La DeliciosaTio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/20242024/02/05
Crema La SupremaTio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/20242024/02/05
Crema LatinaTio Francisco16 oz7-27242-35445-5All dates through 6/1/20242024/02/05
Crema LatinaTio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Crema MenonitaCampesinoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Crema MexicanaTio Francisco, Food City, Santa Maria16 oz7-27242-00408-4, 7-27242-22410-9, 7-27242-35403-5All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Crema MexicanaTio Francisco, CampesinoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Crema MexicanaSan CarlosAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Crema MexicanaTio Francisco32 oz7-27242-32403-8All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Crema NortenaTio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 06/01/20242024/02/05
Crema Santa Isabel Centroamericana Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/20242024/02/05
Crema Santa Isabel Latina Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/20242024/02/05
Crema Santa Isabel Mexicana Available to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/22/20242024/02/05
Elote Bowl with ChickenRaley’s12.75 oz
 		USE BY: 2/5/2024 to 2/12/20242024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
Elote Chopped Salad KitTrader Joe’s11.94 ozSKU 74768 2024/02/07
Endless Summer Premium Kit SaladDole 7143001073002/04/2024- 02/19/20242024/02/08
Everything Sauce Fiesta 3 PackDon Pancho3 pk/12 oz71117.007413/11/2024-3/26/20242024/02/07
FrescoTio Francisco, San CarlosAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/20242024/02/05
Fresco (Michoacano)Tio Francisco, El Huache, La OrdenaAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/20242024/02/05
Fresh Mex Salad KitReady Pac Bistro24 oz0777452561391/13/2024 – 2/18/20242024/02/08
Ham Torta SandwichFresh & Ready9 oz829069070702/03/2024 to 02/22/20242024/02/09
Ham Torta Sandwich on Telera RollSprig & Sprout (S&S)8.3 oz10000100201702/09/24 to 02/16/242024/02/13
Jack & Olive Ham Torta Sandwich on Telera RollJack & Olive9 oz829069072501/27/2024 to 02/15/20242024/02/09
Mexican Style Street Corn BiteThe Perfect Bite Co. Lot #: 223231Best Before 02/21/20252024/02/10
OaxacaRizo Bros8 oz7-27242-00334-6All dates through 5/2/20242024/02/05
OaxacaTio Francisco12 oz7-27242-12332-7All dates through 05/02/20242024/02/05
OaxacaTio Francisco14 oz7-27242-00532-6All dates through 05/02/20242024/02/05
OaxacaFood City~16 oz All dates through 05/02/20242024/02/05
OaxacaTio Francisco, San CarlosAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 05/02/20242024/02/05
Oaxaca (shred)Tio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 05/02/20242024/02/05
PanelaTio Francisco14 oz7-27242-00550-0All dates through 3/23/20242024/02/05
PanelaFood City~16 oz All dates through 3/23/20242024/02/05
PanelaTio Francisco, San Carlos, Dos Ranchitos, La Ordena, CampesinoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 03/23/20242024/02/05
Panela BarraTio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/20242024/02/05
Pinto, Black Bean & Beef Dip With Cotija CheeseAlbertson’s, Safeway25 oz USE BY: 2/5/24 to2/12/242024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
Poblano Caesar DressingHEB12 oz41220.948071/14/2024-3/31/20242024/02/07
Queso CremaFood City~16 oz All dates through 3/23/20242024/02/05
Queso CremaSan CarlosAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 03/23/20242024/02/05
Queso Crunch Salad KitReady Pac Bistro10.5 oz0777452561081/18/2024 – 2/18/20242024/02/08
Queso FrescoRizo Bros8 oz7-27242-00159-5All dates through 04/02/20242024/02/05
Queso FrescoDon Francisco10 oz7-27242-00178-6All dates through 4/2/20242024/02/05
Queso FrescoTio Francisco12 oz7-27242-12552-9All dates through 03/23/20242024/02/05
Queso FrescoTio Francisco, Rio Grande14 oz7-27242-00552-4, 8-12324-03090-4, 8-12324-03091-1 & 8-12324-03089-8All dates through 03/23/20242024/02/05
Queso FrescoFood City~16 oz All dates through 3/23/20242024/02/05
Queso FrescoTio Francisco, Campesino, San Carlos, Santa Maria, Dos RanchitosAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/20242024/02/05
Queso Para FreirTio Francisco~16 oz All dates through 04/17/20242024/02/05
Queso Para FreirTio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/17/20242024/02/05
Queso SecoTio Francisco14 oz7-27242-00548-8All dates through 07/31/20242024/02/05
Ready 2 Heat Red Chicken Enchiladas White Chicken Meat and Cheese Enchiladas Filling Rolled in a Tortilla Topped with Red Sauce and Cheese Blendreadymeals12.48 oz USE BY: 2/7/24 to 2/12/242024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
Ready 2 Heat Red Chile Sauce Chicken Enchiladasreadymeals12.5 USE BY: 2/6/24 to 2/12/242024/02/09 (FSIS Public Health Alert)
Ready Meals Asada Street Taco MealShaw’s, Star Market, Albertsons, Vons, Safeway, Pavilions22 oz29939100000All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 20242024/02/08
Ready Meals Chicken Street TacosAlbertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Shaw’s, Star Market24 oz
22 oz (Shaw’s only)		27131600000All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 20242024/02/08
Ready Meals Chicken Street Tacos MealAlbertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Shaw’s, Star Market, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Vons9 oz
10 oz (Shaw’s only)		27179600000All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 20242024/02/08
RequesonTio Francisco14 oz7-27242-00390-6All dates through 04/02/20242024/02/05
RequesonTio Francisco15 oz7-27242-00392-6All dates through 4/2/20242024/02/05
RequesonTio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/02/20242024/02/05
Ricotta Part Skim365 Whole Foods Market15 oz9-94824-63052All dates through 04/02/20242024/02/05
Ricotta Whole Milk365 Whole Foods Market15 oz9-94824-96245All dates through 4/2/20242024/02/05
Salsa! Ensalada Salad KitFresh Express12.1 oz1/6/2024 to 1/18/2024
1/21/2024 to
2/20/2024		2/28/2024 to
4/4/2024		2024/02/08
Southwest Chicken WrapCostco Item # 29433 2024/02/07
Southwest Chipotle Crunch Salad KitBrightFarms5.85 oz8-50051-82500-4 2024/02/08
Southwest Chopped Chopped Salad KitMarketside10.3 oz68113130512912/27/2023 – 1/14/20242024/02/08
Southwest Chopped Salad KitMarketside10.3 ozG364
G002		3/3/20242024/02/08
Southwest SaladTrader Joe’s9 ozSKU 56077 2024/02/07
Southwest Salad Premium KitDole 7143001701202/04/2024-02/18/20242024/02/08
Southwest Salad Salade Du Sud-OuestDole 714300171112024 FE 03 – 2024 FE 182024/02/08
Southwest Sud-Ouest Salad Kit De SaladePresident’s Choice 603830231952024 FE 17 – 2024 FE 18
2024 FE 03 – 2024 FE 09		2024/02/08
Sprig & Sprout Ham Torta Sandwich on Telera RollSprig & Sprout9 oz829069072001/27/2024 to 02/15/20242024/02/09
Yogurt (Plain, Strawberry, Peach & Mango)Tio FranciscoAvailable to consumers at retail deli counters in various sizes All dates through 04/17/20242024/02/05

Showing 1 to 113 of 113 entries

