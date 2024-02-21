Tropical Plant International 2024 ‘Wows’ Again

Florida Nursery Growers and Landscape Association Floral February 21, 2024

The 2024 Tropical Plant International Expo (TPIE) brought nearly 8,000 growers, landscapers, retailers and other stakeholders from all 50 states and 40 countries around the world to the Broward County Convention Center January 17-19 to showcase the latest innovations and products in foliage, floral and tropicals.

“As the number one producer of indoor houseplants and tropical foliage in the country, Florida is the epicenter of the tropical plant industry and the perfect place to host TPIE,” said Tal Coley, chief executive officer of the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA). “TPIE plays a crucial role in fostering collaboration, exchanging industry knowledge and attracting vendors and buyers from around the world.”

FNGLA produces TPIE each year. 

The 2024 show saw 1,000 more attendees than last year’s show. And this year’s industry trade event had more than 200 additional booths on the show floor, totaling more than 1,000 booths, and making up 200,000 square feet of show floor space.

