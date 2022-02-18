Tropical Plant International Expo 2022 Attracts Thousands for Tampa Debut

After more than a year of pandemic-induced virtual trade shows, the 2022 Tropical Plant International Expo (TPIE) took place live and in person – to much fanfare and attendance.

And, after 23 years taking place in Fort Lauderdale, the international trade show was held on the west side of the Sunshine State at the Tampa Convention Center in Downtown Tampa.

“We had to perform in a new stage with increased concern due to COVID-19,” TPIE Committee Chair Marcella Lucio-Chinchilla (Silver Vase) said. “Tampa proved to be a beautiful, friendly and vibrant location to host TPIE — and exhibitors and attendees were ready to meet and they proved it by showing up!”

