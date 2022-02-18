Bloom Together WFFSA Afterparty: A Collaborative Floral Industry Event

New Bloom Solutions and Above All Flowers are collaborating with others in the floral industry to put on the second annual WFFSA Afterparty.

Miami, FL – Sahid Nahim of New Bloom Solutions (NBS) and David Kaplan of Above All Flowers (AAF) have partnered with several floral industry experts to bring the industry together and highlight the importance of collaboration.

Last year, the WFFSA Floral Distribution Conference 2021 was a breath of fresh air. It was the first floral industry event since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. The core purpose of the event was on strengthening relationships with others in the floral industry. NBS and AAF took this a step further by hosting a happy hour at Tripping Animals, a local Miami brewery.

The Bloom Together WFFSA Afterparty 2021 was called “Bloom On” and was an incredible success. Sahid Nahim from New Bloom Solutions was one of the main organizers of the 2021 Bloom Together WFFSA Afterparty. He had this to say about the event:

“As an industry, we need to start having these conversations and create a safe place to explain our difficulties and challenges to learn from each other. Education, information, collaboration and communication are key to growth.”

As the floral industry grows, it’s essential for individuals in the community to come together and work towards a common goal, i.e., the industry’s success. This year’s afterparty is called “Bloom Together Brewery WFFSA After Party” and is going to be bigger and better than last year’s bash. With an ever-expanding collaborative network, this year’s event will have many new faces and a variety of prizes that attendees can win.

NBS and AAF have brought together more than 17 of the most renowned names in the floral industry, all of whom are coming together to show their support for collaboration, innovation, and their love for the floral industry.

In addition to NBS and AAF, our floral industry sponsors include:

The second annual Bloom Together Brewery WFFSA After Party will take place at Tripping Animals in Doral, FL on March 7th between 7:00 and 11:00 pm. If you want to mingle with others in the floral industry, join us for live music and a few brews. In addition to networking and some great brews, this year’s raffle prizes are out of this world. In addition to an Entrance to All About Flowers 2022 (kindly donated by Calflowers), individuals can win a one-year vendor page subscription to Thursd.com, three months of free SEO set-up and service by NBS and AAF, and other prizes that are perfect for growers, wholesalers, and suppliers alike.

If you register via Eventbrite before March 1st and are one of the first 50 to RSVP, you don’t even have to worry about transportation – you’ll get Uber vouchers to use on your way to and from the event. Network with us and connect and bloom at the second annual Bloom Together Brewery WFFSA After Party by registering via Eventbrite here.