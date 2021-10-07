FNGLA CEO Ben Bolusky to Retire

After nearly 24 years at the helm of the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association, CEO Ben Bolusky plans to retire in June 2022.

During his two decades leading the largest state nursery and landscape association in the nation, Bolusky has seen FNGLA grow as the industry has strengthened.

Bolusky brought the Association through a name change in 2004 when the then-Florida Nurserymen and Growers Association added ‘Landscape’ to its famous moniker to telegraph the importance of landscape firms as part of the Association.

