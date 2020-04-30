2020 Florida Flower Trials Will Take Place Online

With all of the uncertainties related to COVID-19 pandemic, FNGLA is innovating this year’s event to take place online!

Traditionally, FNGLA’s Florida Flower Trials offers industry members a two-day experience to see first-hand how the newest annual plant varieties handle the heat and humidity of Central Florida!

The trials have been planted at Harry P. Leu Gardens and UF/IFAS Orange County Extension Services and FNGLA is preparing to offer industry friends the trial results virtually from the safety of his or her own home or office. Breeder’s new varieties are taking root in Central Florida’s gardens!

