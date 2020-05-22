Over 1,000 Central Florida Nurses Gifted Orchids, Peace Lilies

In celebration of International Nurses Day, over 1,000 nurses were presented orchids and peace lilies by the Bloom & Grow Garden Society of Winter Garden.

FNGLA member nurseries donated the plants and packaging.

The Garden Society responded in a big way to a request from Orlando Health-Health Central in Ocoee to recognize its nurses on May 12. Garden Society members and hospital officials wanted to give each nurse a beautiful plant in thanks for all they’re doing to keep us all safe and to help those suffering with the coronavirus. There are 550 nurses at the Orlando Health–Health Central hospital in Ocoee. That’s a lot of nurses! And, that’s a lot of plants!