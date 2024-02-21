Your Beacon Impatiens Purchase Will Support the National MS Society in 2024

Beacon Impatiens Floral February 21, 2024

With the new year in full swing, we’re happy to announce we’ll be supporting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

During the 2024 gardening season and in an effort to act locally to help fight a global disease, we have partnered with a local chapter here in Illinois.

Multiple Sclerosis is a disease that interferes with the transmission of nerve signals between the brain, spinal cord and the rest of the body due to damage to the myelin coating around nerve fibers in the central nervous system. The National MS Society’s vision is a world free of MS, and provides support, resources, and information for those diagnosed to help move their lives forward.

