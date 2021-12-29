Beacon Impatiens 2021 Donation Supports Two Charities Fighting Pulmonary Fibrosis

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – PanAmerican Seed is pleased to confirm its 2021 charitable donation reached $81,000.00 thanks to proceeds of its Beacon® Impatiens global seed sales. The donation has been presented to two worthy organizations fighting Pulmonary Fibrosis, a progressive and deadly lung disease. The Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (CPFF) and the Dutch Association of Pulmonary Fibrosis Patients (Pendersfonds) each received a check for $40,725.00 (US) on behalf of PanAmerican Seed and Beacon Impatiens.

Pulmonary Fibrosis is a disease that scars and stiffens the lungs, making it increasingly difficult to breathe and accomplish daily tasks. It is a lesser-known disease that affects not only the thousands of people inflicted, but also their families and caregivers.

Both the CPFF in Canada and Pendersfonds in The Netherlands work to support people living with the disease, as well as provide education and advocacy to ensure access to quality healthcare.

“Beacon Impatiens continues to meet the needs of gardeners across the world with its colorful, long-lasting flowers for the shade, and it’s fabulous that each year we are able to give-back to others tackling challenges of their own,” says Claire Josephson, Marketing Manager for PanAmerican Seed. “We are honored to share our success with two hard-working organizations like CPFF and Pendersfonds, and are pleased to support their efforts in fighting lung disease.”

According to the management team for Pendersfonds: “As PanAmerican Seed discovered a cause to fight Impatiens downy mildew, we hope to make pulmonary fibrosis disappear through extensive research. Partly due to the amazing gift from Beacon Impatiens, research for this cause is possible.”

Beacon Impatiens, a series of I. walleriana with proven high resistance to Impatiens downy mildew, brings flower-filled enjoyment back to shade gardens everywhere. As part of a dedicated mission to “shine the light” on worthy but less-widely known charitable organizations, PanAmerican Seed has committed to donating a percentage of its global seed sales to a new charity each year.

A new charity will be announced soon for the 2022 sales season. Stay tuned for the announcement and for ways to promote and contribute to this cause-marketing effort.

For more information about Beacon Impatiens, explore www.beaconimpatiens.com . Contact your preferred supplier for availability.

