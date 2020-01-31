Garden Floral Design Makes a Red Carpet Statement

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: On Jan. 26 the red carpet of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards® was aglow with the elegant attire of today’s top-performing musical artists and award nominees. Tu Bloom’s designs featuring Beacon® Impatiens were there dressed to impress. The living garden floral design by the official botanical artist of the GRAMMYs® was chosen to be both a glamorous statement, as well as a project gardeners of all abilities can attain for their own homes.

Grown locally in California by the expert team at Kawahara Nurseries, the 22 Beacon White and Beacon Bright Red topiaries graced the limousine entrance where the stars arrived, down the stunning red carpet, all the way to the end-cap of photographers and telecasted entertainment shows. The estimated Nielsen audience who witnessed Tu Bloom’s design featuring Beacon Impatiens rose above 13.1 million viewership, with many more watching online coverage at outlets such as Grammy.com, Variety, Entertainment, and others.

“Everything has worked out so well. The design prototype I created came together with the gorgeous plants from PanAmerican Seed,” Tu Bloom told the PanAmerican Seed Facebook live audience just moments before the start of the show. “My goal from the beginning has been to take this elegant design and make it attainable for any gardener with any level of skill. I look forward to seeing home gardeners replicate some form of my GRAMMY design.”

The Beacon Impatiens topiary consisted of two 12-in. hanging baskets and coco liners wired together with dozens of Beacon White Impatiens growing around the sphere. The red carpet installation included a 4-in. plastic pipe covered in fresh-cut lemon leaves, and flanged to a sturdy display base. Beacon Bright Red in 6-in. pots filled its pedestal and replicated the same red color as the iconic carpet.

“Watching the pre-show entertainment shows was such a thrill,” says Claire Josephson, marketing manager for PanAmerican Seed. “We want to thank Tu Bloom for his vision for our plants and truly creating something special. We also appreciate what a team effort it was to bring everything together for Music’s Biggest Night.”

“This project was such an incredible opportunity for us,” says Andrew Kawahara of Kawahara Nurseries in Morgan Hill, Calif. “From start to delivery it took a village to make this all happen. We are very grateful to be able to participate in this unique project for Tu Bloom and the 2020 GRAMMYs. What better than the red carpet to introduce Beacon Impatiens?”

Making its 2020 spring retail debut, Beacon Impatiens from PanAmerican Seed grows stronger and shines longer by filling shade gardens with bright color. Key to its performance is high resistance to Impatiens downy mildew, a destructive disease that has affected garden impatiens for over a decade. Now, with its proven quality, Beacon Impatiens fills hanging baskets, window boxes and shade landscapes with colorful flowers, and fills gardeners with confidence.

