Beats Purple+White Verbena is a 2022 AAS Winner

All-America Selections has named Selecta One’s verbena as a National Ornamental Winner for 2022.

Selecta One North America is proud to announce its Verbena Beats™ Purple+White was recently named a 2022 All-America Selections National Winner in the Ornamentals category. The Beats series is a naturally compact-spreading verbena that has major flower power long into the Summer season. It is tolerant to heat, cycling and water stress, which keeps it looking lush and vibrant all season long – you never miss a beat of color!

Here’s what the AAS Judges coast-to-coast had to say about this winning verbena…

“This was an incredible plant to perform wonderfully all summer long.”

“Bloomed very early and flower color was a real attention-getter.”

“Flowered all summer. Color is and remained vibrant. Compact and no present disease.”

“Bloom color was unique and attractive.”

“Had great growth habit. Very nice color and pattern to blooms, and thrived two months of 100-degree weather.”

All-America Selections National Winners are tested for garden performance by a panel of expert judges. Varieties that perform best over all of North America become AAS Award Winners.