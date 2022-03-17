AmericanHort & HRI Launch HRI Leadership Academy

AmericanHort and the Horticultural Research Institute (HRI) announce the launch of The HRI Leadership Academy, a one-year leadership program designed to develop the skills the green industry needs to perform better, grow faster, and prepare for the future. Consisting of in-person training sessions and virtual online classes and meetings, the HRI Leadership Academy addresses the industry’s need for leadership development serving both current and future leaders.

“HRI understands that a healthy and robust industry is one with connected leaders that have a positive impact on their businesses, their industry, and their communities,” said Alan Jones, HRI Board President and President of Manor View Farms, Monkton, MD. “The HRI board embraces the opportunity to present a program that serves as a leadership growth platform for all levels of our industry.”

HRI Leadership Academy curriculum is designed specifically for the green industry and is organized in four modules: Strategy, Leadership and People Management, Numbers and Advocacy, the Value Chain. Participants will grow personally and professionally, through leadership and business skills training, engagement with a green industry network, and completion of a real-world capstone project.

