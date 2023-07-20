AmericanHort Welcomes Matt Mika as Vice President of Advocacy and Government Affairs

COLUMBUS, OH /WASHINGTON, D.C. — AmericanHort, the national association for the horticulture industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Matt Mika as the new Vice President of Advocacy and Government Affairs. With his extensive experience in government relations and deep understanding of public policy, Matt will play a pivotal role in advancing AmericanHort’s mission to advocate for and protect the interests of the horticulture industry at all levels of government.

As the Vice President of Advocacy and Government Affairs, Matt will lead AmericanHort’s strategic initiatives to promote legislative and regulatory policies that foster the growth, innovation, and sustainability of the horticulture industry. His expertise in navigating the complexities of government affairs and his strong relationships with policymakers will be instrumental in amplifying AmericanHort’s voice and influence on critical industry issues.

“AmericanHort is pleased to welcome Matt to our team,” said Ken Fisher, CEO of AmericanHort. “Matt’s strong experience in government relations and his deep understanding of public policy will enhance our advocacy efforts and strengthen our ability to shape favorable policies for the horticulture industry. We are confident that Matt’s leadership and strategic vision will be important as we work towards achieving a favorable business environment and addressing the challenges faced by the horticulture industry.”

