Selecta One Showcases New Varieties and Highlights 2021/22 – Virtual Tour

In line with current circumstances, once again, we present our latest bedding and balcony plant products and highlights for the 2021/22 season in the form of a virtual tour. The platform is accessible to all at any time via: https://sortenschau.selecta-one.com

Visitors can use the platform from the comfort of their own home or office to find out about our latest range. In a series of new videos, our team introduces our new, exciting varieties and concepts, explains their benefits and passes on cultivation tips and tricks.



We want to highlights the following new varieties and concepts for the 2021/22 season:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Selecta One