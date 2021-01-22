Danziger Kicks Off the 2022 Season with NovemberFest

NovemberFest, Danziger’s flagship event, has always marked the start of the new season. The annual open house, held at the company’s research and development facilities in Israel, is a chance for industry leaders to explore Danziger’s latest genetics. With travel restrictions in place, the Danziger team pivoted to an interactive digital event. Through the virtual experience, they were able to bring Novemberfest to customers, partners and growers all over the world.

“Of course, we would rather welcome everyone in person to our facility in Israel,” says Ori Danziger, Deputy CEO. “But this challenge has opened new doors and expanded how we interact with our customers. Using creativity and technology we were able to bring the Novemberfest experience to more of our partners. They really were able to feel like they were viewing live plants.”

Calibrachoa Colibri Purple Bling

The presentation featured a personal video tour of the tissue culture labs, an area with typically limited viewing opportunities. Short videos and images of the plants from locations around the world gave customers and partners the opportunity to see different growing conditions. Danziger also created a 3D Virtual Greenhouse Tour using technology more commonly found in the real estate business to create virtual home tours.

Danziger has long felt that the November timing for a season launch offers many benefits. "One of the great things about presenting the 2022 introductions during this time of year is that growers can request trial plants for finishing during their normal 2021 season," adds Ori Danziger. "Allowing our customers to grow and finish new varieties at their facilities, under their conditions and schedules is part of our commitment to their success." Danziger has expanded its availability of the 2022 introductions to meet increased requests of trial material.

Novemberfest Highlights

Along with all the new 2022 introductions, hundreds of varieties were featured at the event. Here is a look at top picks from Danziger customers.

CAPELLA™ Hello Yellow Petunia

One 2022 introduction attracting a lot of attention is Petunia CAPELLA™ Hello Yellow. This new CAPELLA variety has a bright, solid-yellow color that is unique to the market. The color is as solid and bright as that of a rubber ducky. There are only a few yellows on the market and Hello Yellow is receiving good interest from growing partners around the world. This innovative Petunia performs well in propagation, requires minimal PGR and blooms early enough for any program. All varieties in the CAPELLA™ series create tidy small containers and will develop beautiful combinations that draw the eye at retail.

LOLLIES™ Argyranthemum

LOLLIES™ is a new uniform Argyranthemum series comprised of five bright colors that give a “sweet treat” of color to any retail display. Each variety in the LOLLIES™ collection were selected for their uniformity in habit, flower shape and early finish without supplemental lighting. This series is well suited for gallon/15cm size pots and larger.

DARK MATTER™ Salvia nemorosa

DARK MATTER™ is a new Salvia nemorosa with a highly sought after deep-blue flower. This variety will re-bloom throughout the summer season, adding to the enjoyment in the landscape. DARK MATTER’s strong garden performance will make this first- year flowering, Zone 4 hardy perennial a favorite for growers and gardeners everywhere.

COLIBRI™ Calibrachoa

2022 brings even more color and “bling” to our compact Calibrachoa series, with beautiful new patterns. COLIBRI™ Purple Bling and Pink Bling both feature sparkling new two-toned patterns with vibrant stripes. COLIBRI Abstract Guava features a bright and cheery, watercolor-like pattern that home gardeners will love. All of the COLIBRI varieties stays compact, even with little or no PGR usage and create eye catching quarts/10.5 cm pots, smaller combos and hanging baskets.

EYECONIC™ Calibrachoa

Danziger’s EYECONIC™ Calibrachoa series has large blooms with an intriguing eye pattern. This Calibrachoa series is ideal for hanging baskets or larger containers. The 2022 EYECONIC introductions showcase four new colors including peach, pink, strawberry and cherry blossom. These new additions bring the series to five colors. Showy on their own in gallons/15 cm or baskets, they also blend beautifully in combinations.

GOLF™ Beauty Improved Craspedia

The newly improved GOLF™ Beauty has more vigor and flower power with increased ease of rooting under any light condition. This unique plant, with its golf ball-shaped bright yellow blooms, is a true attention grabber. GOLF Beauty works well as a stand-alone potted item, offers a unique upright center in combinations and is a striking plant for garden beds.

OSTICADE™ Daybreak Osteospermum

OSTICADE™ varieties have long been a grower favorite. Their idyllic mounded plant habit, large flowers and summer-long performance are characteristic of this excellent series. Growers love the fact that all Danziger Osteospermum can be finished alongside other spring crops in warm conditions. New to the OSTICADE™ lineup for 2022 is the multicolored Daybreak. There are now seven varieties in the OSTICADE series, each one is perfect for production in gallons/15 cm, hanging baskets and larger patio containers.

Interested in trialing some of the new 2022 introductions? We'll help you develop a personalized trial plan.

About Danziger

Through innovative floriculture, creative collaboration and a spark of imagination, Danziger strives to develop extraordinary flowers to help customers achieve extraordinary success. Danziger is a global leader in bedding plant and cut flower breeding, backed by one of the largest R&D departments in the world. More than 100 scientists, researchers and professional breeders work to invent new varieties that are more durable, efficient, profitable and BEAUTIFUL. Nearly 1,000 customers in more than 60 countries benefit from Danziger varieties. Founded in 1953, the family-owned company is committed to bringing personal service to its customers. Danziger employs more than 1,500 people worldwide, with propagation facilities in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya and Colombia.

For more information, visit our website: www.danzigeronline.com