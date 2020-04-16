Looking For a Texas-Tough Petunia? Tidal Wave Series Has You Covered

Tidal Wave Red Velour Spreading Petunia has been named the latest Texas Superstar release based on its superior performance across the state, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Research expert.

The Red Velour joins the tough, durable Tidal Wave petunia series.

What it takes to be a Texas Superstar

To be designated a Texas Superstar, a plant must not only be beautiful but perform well for consumers and growers throughout the state. Texas Superstars must be easy to propagate, which should ensure the plants are not only widely available but also reasonably priced, said Mike Arnold, AgriLife Research horticulturist, College Station.

