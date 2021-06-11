NPB Brings Celebrity to Conversation About Real Pork

National Pork Board (NPB) is partnering with award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet to dispel common misconceptions about pork production through a series of social media videos.

Consumers love pork. They also have questions about HOW it is produced and WHO is producing it. Those questions can become barriers to choosing pork if not addressed.

This campaign is just one example of how the Pork Checkoff is using the new Real Pork trust and image brand to tell a more complete farm-to-fork story and protect producers’ freedom to operate.

