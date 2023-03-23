New Dianthus and Early Spring Crops Catalogue 2023/2024

Selecta One Floral March 23, 2023

Pot carnations from Selecta’s successful breeding programme stand not only for an excellent quality, but also for being a reliable companion in a stormy environment.

Pink Kisses® shine brightest as the best-selling single product and Oscar® as the largest series. In addition to new stand-alone varieties, there are new launches in almost all series. We would like to highlight Aura, a special variety with vigorous upright growth and bright pink flowers with white edges.

The spring bloomers with their colourful blossoms and bright colours impressively round off the programme on the last pages of the catalogue. Just have a look!

