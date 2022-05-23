Selecta Releases New Spring Annuals and Trixi catalogue

Selecta One Floral May 23, 2022

Summer is coming and gardens and balconies are becoming more colourful and tasty. With the new Spring Annuals + Trixi® catalogue (please find the South Europe version here), we present you proven highlights, surprises and novelties. So, nothing stands in the way of a successful 2022/23 season.

In addition to the ever-popular varieties, such as Drums® verbena or the SKYfamily petunia, which have been expanded with new varieties, we also present our orange-red verbena Mr. LavaLava®, which delights with its unique, full-coverage appearance. A real eye-catcher.

Another highlight is our FleuroStar submission 2022, the Fancy Francy. A Calibrachoa in pastel pink and yellow that adds tropical vibes to the garden or balcony.

