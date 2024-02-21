Just in Time for Spring Holidays, the Hormel Gatherings Brand Team Introduces Spring-Themed Honey Ham & Turkey Tray

AUSTIN, Minn. – The Hormel Gatherings® brand has long been an integral staple of parties and get-togethers everywhere, and this spring, the brand team is proud to introduce another seasonal addition to its appetizing lineup of party trays. With holiday celebrations and Mother’s Day on the horizon, the spring – themed Honey Ham & Turkey Tray from the makers of the Hormel Gatherings® brand is here to spruce up the spread of any springtime occasion.

“Our party trays are perfect for any casual event,” said Kat Osborne, associate manager of the Hormel Gatherings® brand. “New seasons are so often associated with specific flavor profiles, and this Honey Ham & Turkey Tray is a great option for any spring shindig, bringing the sweetness of spring to the table just in time for the upcoming holidays.”

Starting in March, the spring-themed Honey Ham & Turkey Tray from the Hormel Gatherings® brand will be available at select retailers nationwide while supplies last.

For more information about the Hormel Gatherings® brand, including product information and where to buy, visit hormel.com/brands/hormel-gatherings-party-trays.

