Seven Seas International USA, LLC is Voluntarily Recalling Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon Because of Possible Health Risk

Seven Seas International USA, LLC of St. Petersburg, Florida is voluntarily recalling 295 cases of Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon with production lot R4058 because Listeria monocytogenes may be present in some product. The issue was discovered through routine regulatory testing conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Consumers who have purchased this product with this lot code are being advised not to consume it and return it to the store where it was originally purchased for a full refund. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in preschool age children, older adults, or people who are immune compromised. Additionally, it can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. Only packages sold prior to 14th March 2023 which have a lot code R4058 printed on the clear plastic film that protects the product are affected by this recall, please check for this code, no other production codes are affected by this recall.

Customers who have additional questions or concerns may contact Seven Seas International USA, LLC at 1(888) 627-5668 or visit their website at www.7siusa.comExternal Link Disclaimer.

Information regarding Biltmore Salmon products sold at Publix affected by this recall:

Product Name: Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon

GTIN #: 007-36211-88774

Lot Code/Best By Date: R4058/April 14 2023