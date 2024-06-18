Study Demonstrates How Balanced Front of Pack Nutrition Labeling Can Help Positively Inform Consumer Food Choices

WASHINGTON — Accurate front of pack nutrition labeling (FOPNL) can be helpful to both consumers and food companies to ensure relevant nutrition information is accessible when consumers are making product choices in-store. However, when the nutrition information in a front of pack labeling system is limited, consumers may miss out on vital information that can help them make healthier food choices. A new study released today by the International Food Information Council (IFIC) and supported by the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), highlights the need for balanced front of pack nutrition labeling. The full study is available here.

In reference to the study, IDFA Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Scientific Affairs, Roberta Wagner, issued the following statement:

“It is clear in these results that providing additional information such as calories and nutrients to encourage as part of front of pack nutrition labels beyond saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars helps consumers correctly identify the healthiest label. We want consumers to trust that FOPNL information accurately reflects the overall nutritional quality and density of the product. This study emphasizes the value consumers place on comprehensive nutrition information, and the lack of trust in labeling that leaves out part of the picture.

“As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposes a mandatory, standardized FOPNL scheme for packaged foods, it is critical it be balanced and provide a broader scope of nutritional information to consumers so that nutrient dense dairy foods including milk, yogurt, and cheese are characterized fully by reflecting the calcium, protein, vitamin D, potassium and other nutrients they provide.

IDFA is encouraged by the results published by IFIC and we are hopeful that these insights will be considered by FDA to inform its nutrition-related policymaking. Mandating a FOPNL scheme that focuses only on added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium could have the unintended consequences of contributing to decreased consumer trust and consumption of nutrient dense products recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, such as dairy.”

