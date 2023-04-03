Agropur wins 19 medals at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest

Longueuil (Québec) – Agropur is proud to announce that 19 of its cheeses won medals in their respective categories at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest, held February 21-23, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“We are particularly honored to have won 19 medals, including five gold medals at this prestigious American competition. Agropur matched its best performance to date,” said Jean-Philippe Asselin, President Cheese, US. “These awards are a testament to the expertise, hard work and dedication of our employees who strive every day to produce top-quality cheeses.”

Agropur’s cheddar, aged one to two years, was named among the top 20 finalists across all classes in this year’s competition. In addition to winning five gold medals, Agropur won all three available awards in the whole milk mozzarella and part-skim mozzarella categories, as well as four silver medals and 10 bronze medals. Our winning cheeses are:

Class 1—Cheddar, Mild, 0–3 months: Agropur—Weyauwega (3rd place)

Class 4—Cheddar, Aged 1–2 Years: Agropur—Weyauwega (1st place)

Class 5—Cheddar, Aged 2+ Years: Agropur—Weyauwega (3rd place)

Class 10—Monterey Jack: Agropur—Hull (3rd place)

Class 14—Whole Milk Mozzarella: Agropur—Luxemburg and Jerome, swept the class placing 1st, 2nd, and 3rd

Class 15—Mozzarella, Part-Skim: Agropur—Luxemburg and Jerome, swept the class placing 1st, 2nd, and 3rd

Class 19—Provolone, Mild: Agropur—Luxemburg (2nd place)

Class 19—Provolone, Mild: Agropur—Luxemburg (3rd place)

Class 21—Provolone, Smoked: Agropur—Luxemburg (1st place)

Class 21—Provolone, Smoked: Agropur—Luxemburg (3rd place)

Class 62—Reduced Fat Cheeses (Feta): Agropur—Weyauwega (2nd place)

Class 62—Reduced Fat Cheeses (Feta): Agropur—Weyauwega (3rd place)

Class 64—Reduced Sodium Cheeses: Agropur-Luxemburg (1st place)

Class 99—Shredded Cheese Blends (Whole Milk mozzarella and part-skim mozzarella: Agropur—Weyauwega (3rd place)

Class 100—Crumbled Cheeses (Crumbled and diced Feta): Agropur—Weyauwega (3rd place)

A team of 42 elite cheese judges evaluated 2,249 cheese entries on a variety of technical aspects including flavor, texture, appearance, and taste. Awards were given in 113 classes and entries represented 35 states. The biennial competition is held by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.

ABOUT AGROPUR

Founded in 1938, Agropur is celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2023. It is one of the top 20 dairy processors in the world, with sales of C$8.5 billion in 2022. The Cooperative is a source of pride for its nearly 3,000 members and 7,350 employees who work together in pursuit of the same vision: “Better dairy. Better world.” With 30 plants across North America, Agropur is a leading supplier of products for the industrial, retail and food service sectors and also boasts an impressive roster of respected consumer brands and products. Website: www.agropur.com.