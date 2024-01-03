Specialty Foods ‘Considerably More Profitable’ Than Mainstream

Nearly 10 years after compiling a research report quantifying the value that specialty foods provide to retailers, Jim Wisner, founder of Wisner Marketing, is revisiting that topic with a comprehensive, updated report.

The first edition, Understating the Real Value of Specialty Foods, took a deep dive into the true profitability of specialty foods, relative to mainstream grocery products, when all factors are considered. The new report will look at the role of specialty foods in creating and retaining shopper trips, the value of distributor-provided services, and the importance of specialty foods to younger generations, among other related topics.

Wisner is scheduled to discuss the report’s findings on Sunday, January 21 at 2:30 p.m. at in a presentation called “The Real Value of Specialty Foods.” He recently spoke with SFA News Daily about the report and the trends driving specialty food sales.

