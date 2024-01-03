USDA to Reconvene Hearing on Proposed Amendments to the Pricing Provisions for Federal Milk Marketing Orders

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will reconvene the national public hearing to consider proposals seeking to amend the uniform pricing formulas applicable in all 11 Federal milk marketing orders (FMMOs) on Jan. 16, 2024, at 8 a.m. ET.

If the hearing is not completed by 5 p.m. ET, Jan. 19, the hearing will reconvene at 8 a.m. ET, Jan. 29, and will be held each weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If the hearing is not completed by 5 p.m. ET, Feb. 2, 2024, it will be reconvened at a later date.

The hearing began Aug. 23, 2023, and is being held at 502 East Event Centre, 502 East Carmel Drive, Carmel, Indiana, 46032.

Copies of this notice to reconvene, guidelines for how to participate, and exhibits entered during the hearing are available on the National Federal Milk Marketing Order Pricing Formula Hearing webpage. Copies may also be obtained from USDA/AMS/Dairy Program; STOP 0225 – Rm. 2530; 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-0225.

Proponents contend that the uniform FMMO pricing formulas should be amended, as significant changes in the dairy industry and milk marketing have occurred since their adoption in the early 2000s. Forty proposals were submitted by stakeholders for consideration. Of those, 21 directly impact the uniform pricing formulas and are being considered at the hearing.

Persons who are interested in participating in the hearing should notify a USDA official upon arrival at the hearing. Persons requiring a sign language interpreter or other special accommodations should contact FMMOHearing@usda.gov at least five days prior to arrival.

For additional information, contact Erin Taylor, Director, Order Formulation and Enforcement Division, USDA/AMS/Dairy Program, Stop 0225 – Room 2530-S, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, DC 20250-0231; (202) 720-7311; email address: Erin.Taylor@usda.gov.

