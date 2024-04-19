Sun World Acts Against Chinese Infringement on TikTok Social Media Platform

Sun World International, LLC, a leading global fruit variety development and licensing company, has successfully stopped fraudulent activity in China on the popular social media platform, TikTok.

Recently, Sun World became aware of unauthorized individuals attempting to misrepresent the company on TikTok, falsely claiming association with Sun World and promoting fraudulent services under the guise of providing technical support for AUTUMNCRISP®, a successful and highly demanded proprietary green seedless table grape variety developed and owned by Sun World.

In response, Sun World’s legal team swiftly took action, filing a complaint with TikTok to address the fraudulent content. As a result of these efforts, TikTok promptly removed the misleading advertisements, ensuring users are protected from deceptive practices.

Sun World emphasizes that any party seeking to grow Sun World table grape varieties, marketed under renowned consumer brands including RUBY RUSH(TM) , AUTUMNCRISP®, MIDNIGHT BEAUTY®, SABLE SEEDLESS®, ADORA SEEDLESS®, and SCARLOTTA SEEDLESS® must obtain a valid license from Sun World. The company remains committed to safeguarding its intellectual property rights and maintaining the integrity of its varieties and brands.

Michael Stimson, Sun World’s General Counsel and Vice President of Intellectual Property, reiterated the company’s unwavering dedication to upholding its intellectual property rights. “Sun World maintains a zero-tolerance policy against infringement,” Stimson stated. “We will vigorously pursue legal action against any entity that attempts to unlawfully exploit our intellectual property.”

This victory for Sun World comes amidst a broader effort within the industry to combat intellectual property infringement. Other companies in the industry have also taken legal action to protect their proprietary varieties and trademarks, underscoring the significance of preserving intellectual property rights within the agricultural sector.

Sun World remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, quality, and ethical business practices, and will continue to take decisive action to safeguard its intellectual property assets. For licensing related inquiries contact Janne Xu jxu@sun-world.com, Wechat:179824134; Mobile:+8613757031925 For all other inquiries contact jsanchez@sun-world.com