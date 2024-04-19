The Equifruit Banana Badasses Become A B Corp

Montreal, QC – Equifruit, the North American market leader in Fairtrade-certified bananas, proudly announces it has achieved B Corp certification.

The B Corp certification requires companies to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency set by the nonprofit organization B Lab. B Corps undergo a comprehensive assessment process, evaluating their performance across multiple areas to ensure they meet the highest standards of responsible business practices. By becoming B Corp certified, companies commit to using their business as a force for good, balancing profit with purpose and considering the interests of all stakeholders, including employees, communities, and the environment.

“We’re truly honoured to achieve B Corp certification; it speaks volumes about our unwavering commitment to ethical business practices, sustainability, and the well-being of our incredible team,” shared Jennie Coleman, President of Equifruit. “As we navigate our rapid growth, it’s crucial that we do so mindfully. B Corp certification resonates deeply with our Fairtrade values, which have been at the core of our mission since day one, guiding us as we shape our internal structures for the better.”

At the heart of Equifruit’s mission is a steadfast dedication to being a best-in-class partner to banana farmers. By adhering to stringent Fairtrade standards, Equifruit ensures that farmers receive fair compensation for their fruit and have access to resources that promote sustainable agricultural practices. As a B Corp, Equifruit joins a global community of businesses committed to using their collective power to create a more sustainable and equitable world. Equifruit will be exhibiting at the Canadian Produce Marketing Association trade show in Vancouver from April 24-25 at booth #1151.

About Equifruit

Equifruit is a group of diehard believers in ethical fruit sourcing (5311 Boulevard de Maisonneuve Ouest #304, Montreal, Quebec, H4A 1Z5) . Especially when it comes to bananas. We’re righting the wrongs of banana business history by making it fair from the start, especially for farmers. Established in 2006, Equifruit is North America’s leading Fairtrade-certified banana importer. We’re a growing produce aisle sweetheart. Stay tuned for our Global Fairtrade Banana Domination. Linkedln, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter