A Duo of Honours In Female Entrepreneurship: Equifruit’s Jennie Coleman Leadership and Voice for Equality Recognized

MONTREAL, QC – Equifruit proudly announces that its President, Jennie Coleman, has been honoured with the prestigious RBC Momentum Award. The award ceremony, a celebration of Canada’s most accomplished women entrepreneurs, recognized Coleman’s outstanding leadership and driver of Equifruit’s success.

The RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards, a premier national program, has been highlighting the achievements of women driving economic growth and social change for over three decades.11,000 women entrepreneurs were nominated in 2023. Coleman’s recognition is a testament to her ability to lead through expanded management, empowered employees, and demonstrated excellence, resulting in a business that has stayed true to its mission of Global Fairtrade Banana Domination since day one. The Equifruit team has made remarkable progress towards their goals. For the past two years, they have been recognized by The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business Magazine as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies with 200%+ three-year growth.

Coleman’s acceptance speech was imbued with trademark Equifruit humour: “Last year, I was a finalist for a different award – which fortunately, I didn’t win. Fortunate, because on my way to the event, I rose from my seat in the metro and my dress split right across my #bananabadass. But since then, I’ve had time to reflect on this as a metaphor for entrepreneurship: that often, from the front, we’re all smiles and competence, while behind the scenes, “ça pète de partout” (=everything is chaos)! Here’s to carrying on, despite the chaos, to building amazing women-led businesses!”

In addition to the RBC Momentum Award, Coleman was also recognized last week with the OPMA’s Women’s Produce Network Award, celebrating her outstanding contributions to the voice of women in the still heavily male-dominated produce industry.

“As one of the few female business owners in produce, Jennie has emerged as a champion for women in the industry. With an impressive collection of women’s awards under her belt, we’ve introduced a dedicated ‘Lady Boss’ category on our website,” comments Equifruit Sales and Marketing Director, Kim Chackal.

Equifruit celebrates Jennie Coleman’s achievements and looks forward to continued success under her leadership. The company remains dedicated to its Fairtrade mission and creating a sustainable impact that will fundamentally change our industry’s relationship with banana growers.

About Equifruit

Equifruit is a group of diehard believers in ethical fruit sourcing. Especially when it comes to bananas. We're righting the wrongs of banana business history by making it fair from the start, especially for farmers. Established in 2006, Equifruit is North America's leading Fairtrade-certified banana importer and growing produce aisle sweetheart.