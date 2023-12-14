North Coast Seafoods Pens a Distribution Partnership with Native Maine Produce & Specialty Foods 

Partnership Will Expand the Availability of Plant-Based Kelp Meatballs Throughout Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts

Boston, MA – North Coast Seafoods, a prominent Boston-based, family-owned seafood supplier, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Native Maine Produce & Specialty Foods, a leading New England wholesale food distributor serving food service businesses and educational institutions in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

Known as an industry leader in premium quality, certified sustainable fresh seafood, North Coast has been making waves in local K-12 school systems and higher education with its newest innovation: The Kelp Meatball.

Kelp Meatballs (which can also be menu’d as Nuggets or Bites) are a one-of-a-kind plant-based product that is trendy, delicious, healthy, and effortless to prepare. These “meatballs” are naturally vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free, with a clean label list of ingredients composed primarily of kelp, green chickpeas, brown rice, and spices, rewarding a bright, herby, fresh flavor profile and umami richness.

North Coast proudly partners with Atlantic Sea Farms (Biddeford, ME) to source the star ingredient, Sugar Kelp, which is sustainably rope-grown and hand-harvested by independent family farmers in the cold, clean waters of the Gulf of Maine.

Kelp (multiple species) is also verified by the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI) as a Gulf of Maine Responsibly Harvested® species.

WHY KELP?

Kelp has been steadily gaining notoriety and increasing in popularity, acclaimed for its sustainability profile, “superfood” nutrition profile, ocean-purifying characteristics, and support of local fishing families and the coastal economy.

Native to Maine, ocean-farmed Kelp is a carbon-neutral, regenerative, 100% sustainable food source cultivated during the fall-winter off-season in “kelp forests.”

Kelp is a zero-input crop, requiring no arable land, no fresh water, and no pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, or irrigation to be grown.

Kelp is also extremely climate-friendly, removing carbon from the ocean, which improves water quality and locally mitigates the effects of ocean acidification in the Gulf of Maine.

This sea vegetable is known as one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet – packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including high levels of iodine, potassium, iron, folic acid, and more calcium per ounce than milk!

Last but certainly not least, Maine-grown Kelp offers a promising way for fishing families to diversify their income streams in the lobster off-season.

North Coast shares Native Maine’s commitment to supporting New England’s vibrant and diverse food system by providing locally grown and processed food items while prioritizing exceptional customer service, food safety, food security, and the environmental impact of their business.

With this new partnership, Kelp Meatballs will now be more accessible to consumers in the Northeast region through the restaurant, food service, K-12, and higher education customers that Native Maine services.

“At North Coast, we are not only focused on seafood sustainability but leaving our planet in a better state than we found it. Using kelp not only gets us closer to that goal every day but also fuels the creation of unique & innovative products, like the Kelp Meatballs and Sliders, that make a substantial positive impact on the community,” states Chef Andrew Wilkinson, North Coast’s Chef Director of Research and Development.

“By incorporating kelp into our products and educating consumers on its many health, community, and environmental benefits, North Coast is helping to actively reduce our carbon footprint while providing delicious, nutritious, and convenient food solutions for generations to come,” states Rich Polins, Principal at North Coast Seafoods.

Native Maine is excited to add North Coast Seafoods’ Kelp Meatballs to their portfolio. “We are always looking for innovative and sustainable products to offer our customers, and North Coast Seafoods’ Kelp Meatballs align perfectly with our values,” said Melissa Motejunas, Procurement & Strategic Accounts Manager of Native Maine Produce & Specialty Foods. “We are thrilled to partner with them and bring their products to our customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.”

By expanding the availability of kelp products, North Coast Seafoods and Native Maine Produce & Specialty Foods are not only providing consumers with a wider range of choices but also supporting the growth of the Maine kelp farming industry as a whole. With this collaboration, the Northeast region can look forward to enjoying the health benefits of kelp while also contributing to a more sustainable future.

To order or learn more about how to become a customer through Native Maine, please email emailorders@nativeme.com.

For more information on North Coast Seafoods’ history of sustainable practices, click HERE.

About North Coast Seafoods:

Founded in 1957, North Coast Seafoods is a third-generation family-owned American company based in Boston, MA. At North Coast, “Anchored with Integrity” is more than just a vision: it embodies our steadfast commitment to excellence. When we say that our seafood is the freshest and most wholesome on the market, we mean it. When we commit to supplying our customers with the very best seafood, we follow through. And if ever something isn’t exactly right, we hold ourselves accountable. For more information, please visit www.northcoastseafoods.com.

About Native Maine Produce & Specialty Foods:

Native Maine Produce & Specialty Foods (Native Maine) is a leading New England wholesale food distributor based in Westbrook, Maine, serving businesses throughout Maine, New Hampshire & Massachusetts with delivery of fresh produce, dairy, meats & specialty foods. Stocking over 3,000 food products from Maine and around the globe, our customers are provided quality, in-stock products and exceptional customer service. For more information, please visit www.nativeme.com.