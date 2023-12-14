Better Seafood Board Welcomes New Chair and Board Members

The Fraud Fighting Group is in its16th Year

Reston, VA – The Better Seafood Board is announcing a new chairman and set of members on its Board of Managers. The 15-member board rotates 5 seats annually.

Jodi Blanch, the Senior Quality Assurance Manager, at Gorton’s Inc. has joined the board. Jason Driskill, Vice President for Seafood at retailer H-E-B has been added. Victor Garrido, Quality Assurance Director for Quirch Foods has been appointed. And Brian Head, Vice President of Foodservice Sales for Trident is a new addition.

Filling the seat that represents the public interest is Mike Kraft, the Executive Director of FISH Standard for Crew. This role was formerly filled by chef and author Barton Seaver. Meanwhile, current BSB member Dave Wier, Executive Vice President at The Fishin’ Company, has assumed the chairmanship of the group.

“We’ve got a great group of industry leaders who are energized about fighting fraud,” said Mark Bowen, NFI’s Regulatory Program Manager and Secretariate of the BSB. “When we look for nominations to join the team that manages our group we always find committed, high level professionals willing to step up. It’s heartening.”

The CEO’s of NFI member companies commit to signing an annual economic integrity pledge that promises to conduct themselves and their business practices in an honest and trustworthy manner and to adhere to industry principles. This year the pledge has been revised to include a section on proper labeling of not just the products but ingredients as well.

“With the addition of this new section the BSB is committed to providing our members the tools and education to ensure they can meet their commitments,” said Bowen.

For 16 years the BSB has worked with companies and aligned groups in the seafood value chain to help buyers recognize its seafood providers have taken extra steps to ensure that their products are properly labeled.