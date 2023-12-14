Wixon Hire Expands Protein Division

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. – Wixon is pleased to announce the newest addition to its team, Mitch Madsen. He joins the company’s Protein Division as an account manager. With nearly 30 years of successful experience in B2B food ingredient sales, Mitch brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Wixon. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing customer sales in the domestic market, ensuring continued success for the Protein Division.

Mitch will report to Ron Ratz, Senior Vice President, who expressed his enthusiasm for Mitch’s arrival. “We are delighted to welcome Mitch to Wixon. His experience and proven track record in food ingredient sales make him a valuable addition to our team. We are confident Mitch will play a key role in adding value to our customers.”

As Wixon continues to expand its talented team, Mitch’s hiring aligns with the company’s corporate growth strategy. His dedication, industry knowledge, and passion for excellence make him an excellent fit for the dynamic and innovative culture at Wixon.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mitch has a passion for the outdoors. Boating and golfing top his list of favorite activities, reflecting his love for adventure and recreation. Mitch is also actively involved in HopeKids Minnesota, a local children’s charity. His commitment to community engagement and philanthropy aligns with Wixon’s values, emphasizing the importance of giving back to the community.

PHOTO CREDIT: Wixon Inc.

About Wixon Inc.

As a trusted manufacturer of dry and liquid custom taste solutions since 1907, Wixon provides seasoning blends, flavors, and flavor technologies to food, beverage, and nutritional companies across all retail and foodservice channels. Wixon also offers consumer packaging options for companies seeking turnkey solutions for dry mix food, beverage, and nutrition products. Combining creative taste capabilities and solutions with a passion for service, Wixon drives innovation and differentiation for its customers. Located in St. Francis, Wis., Wixon is certified FSSC 22000, a Food Safety System certification fully recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative(GFSI). Visit www.wixon.com for information on products and capabilities.