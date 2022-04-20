Wixon Innovates Offers Next Level Favorite Flavor Systems

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. – In the latest Wixon Innovates, the innovation team addresses the consumer desire for new, yet familiar flavors in what they’re calling – Next Level Favorites. While ‘new, yet familiar’ may seem contradictory, WixonMarketing Manager, Rachael Jarzembowski says, “it’s really not. It’s about comfort. We’re in a confusing time. People are more than ready to get back to exploring new cuisines and having flavor adventures, yet the pandemic has left them wary. There’s comfort in familiar things.”

This insight led the innovation team to lean into familiar, recognizable flavors, then elevate them with something new. Next Level Favorites achieves the right balance for innovation this year as consumers transition from their pandemic mindset. Mintel consumer research shows that consumers are more open to trying new flavors when they’re combined with a food they would typically eat. Nearly half (47%) of consumers enjoy snacks that offer a twist on the familiar. “Pairing familiar flavors with emerging ones gives people a bridge to explore new flavors,” says Jarzembowski.

Flavor layering

The featured flavors for Next Level Favorites start with a familiar flavor and layer it with something new introducing a complex flavor. “The new flavor is not only tasty, but it’s not as intimidating to try,” explains Wixon Corporate Chef, Ryan Kukuruzovic. “Balancing pairings of the familiar with the unexpected can inject excitement and ensure greater likelihood of consumer acceptance.”

Next Level Favorites examples:

Familiar Trending

· Vanilla • Truffle

· Orange • Fennel

· Lime • Tamarind

Featured flavor systems in Next Level Favorites have a unique complexity. The flavors are grounded with a familiar flavor and then given an unexpected, tasty twist. “The flavors are really quite versatile too,” says Kukuruzovic. “One of my favorites is Black Garlic Tamarind Citrus. The sweet and savory notes have an earthy fruitiness. We used it in snacks, sauces and even to flavor proteins.”

Additional information on Next Level Favorites flavor exploration based on the latest Wixon Innovates research is available at Next Level Favorites – Wixon, Inc.