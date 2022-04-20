KBP Brands Selects Heather Stege to Run Arby’s Franchises in Step With Strategic Growth

Kansas City, Mo. — KBP Brands (KBP) has selected Heather Stege as Brand President for its Arby’s franchises. In her new role, Stege will oversee comprehensive operations, growth and development plans as KBP continues to expand its footprint across the country.

Stege brings more than 20 years of strategic marketing and operational experience in the retail and food service industries. Most recently, she served as president of Chicago-based deep dish pizza chain Lou Malnati’s, a role in which she quadrupled the business’ brick and mortar locations. Prior to her role as president, Stege served as Lou Malnati’s Chief Strategy Officer, directing growth in operations, e-commerce, marketing and revenue.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the KBP team at this pivotal time for the organization,” Stege said. “KBP Brands offers a unique opportunity to join an established, yet rapidly growing, industry leader. I look forward to leading KBP down a path of accelerated growth with a dedicated focus on developing our talented team.”

Stege’s addition comes at a strategic time for KBP, which recently acquired nearly 120 Arby’s locations nationwide.

“Heather’s strategic and operational expertise positions KBP to continue diversifying our offerings,” said KBP Brands’ President & CEO Michael Kulp. “We look forward to Heather’s leadership to help establish our franchises as a best-in-class operation, and for her experience to accelerate the growth and development of those around her.”

About KBP Brands

KBP Brands is one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing franchise organizations, representing nearly 1,000 YUM! Brands and Inspired Brands restaurants throughout 30 states. Learn more at kbpbrands.com.