National Fisheries Institute Statement on the Executive Order “Promoting Competition in the American Economy”

National Fisheries Institute Seafood July 13, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Fisheries Institute is pleased that the President’s Executive Order on competition and the economy directs the Federal Maritime Commission to, “vigorously enforce the prohibition of unjust and unreasonable practices in the context of detention and demurrage.”

We believe deeply in a free market economy but this year alone we expect seafood companies to incur an estimated $88 million in extra port-related costs, an amount 20 times higher than last year. Skyrocketing detention and demurrage charges coupled with untenable delays is not about economics and competition it’s about a problem in the supply chain that needs to be addressed.

John Connelly
President

