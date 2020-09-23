National Fisheries Institute Statement on SIMP-Compliant Importers List

WASHINGTON, DC — NOAA Fisheries has announced a new Seafood Import Monitoring Program component designed to highlight “Compliant Importers” and reduce the frequency of their audits. The SIMP-Compliant Importers List will be posted beginning in October of 2020.

NFI recognizes and appreciates efforts to improve efficiencies by reducing audits. Decreasing the number of audits for qualified importers, who maintain the detailed recordkeeping requirements of SIMP, is a more effective use of government resources and will hopefully reduce the burden on taxpayers.

NFI encourages NOAA to work on more efforts to streamline SIMP and reduce costs that are ultimately paid by consumers.

John Connelly

President