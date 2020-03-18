Danielle Blacklock Appointed New Director for NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Aquaculture

NOAA announced the appointment of Ms. Danielle Blacklock as the agency’s new Director for the Office of Aquaculture. In that role she will oversee the aquaculture component of NOAA’s sustainable seafood portfolio. She will also be responsible for providing the strategic vision for developing a strong marine aquaculture industry in the United States. Specifically, she will lead the office’s work on several distinct priority areas including regulation and policy, science, outreach, and international activities in support of U.S. aquaculture. She will assume her new duties on Monday, March 16.

“I am thrilled about Danielle’s vision for the office and our role as catalysts for the expansion of marine aquaculture in the United States,” said Paul N. Doremus, Deputy Assistant Administrator for Operations at NOAA Fisheries. “Building a strong domestic aquaculture industry is a win-win. It’s good for the economy and good for the planet.”

“Writ large, U.S. marine aquaculture provides a complement to our world class wild capture fisheries and will be vital for supporting our nation’s seafood production, year-round jobs, rebuilding protected species and habitats, and enhancing coastal resilience.”

