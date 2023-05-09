NOAA Fisheries Releases 2022 Status of Stocks

NOAA Fisheries has released the Annual Report to Congress on the Status of U.S. Fisheries. This report highlights successful management of U.S. fisheries and the broad economic impact of commercial and recreational fisheries on the U.S. economy.

Annual Report to Congress on the Status of U.S. Fisheries

Sustainable U.S. fisheries play an important role in the nation’s economy. They provide opportunities for commercial, recreational, and subsistence fishing, and sustainable seafood for consumers. This annual report provides a “snapshot” in time of the status of U.S. fisheries at the end of 2022.

NOAA Fisheries’ 2022 Status of Stocks shows continued progress in science and management for U.S. fisheries. Key takeaways include:

93 percent of stocks are not subject to overfishing and 81 percent are not overfished

The overfishing list included 24 stocks and the overfished list included 48 stocks, which are decreases from 2021

Two stocks were rebuilt, bringing the total to 49 rebuilt stocks since 2000

