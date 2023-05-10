Fresh Direct Produce Group of Companies Requalifies for Canada’s Best Managed Companies Platinum Member

Vancouver, BC – Fresh Direct Produce Ltd. (“Fresh Direct”), and its partner companies Mike & Mike’s Organics, Islands West Manufacturers, and Emperor Specialty Foods are honoured to be one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies over the past decade. This prestigious national award is sponsored by CIBC, Deloitte Private, Salesforce, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group.

“We are excited to receive our 12 th consecutive Best Managed Companies Award. I am very proud of how our team navigated through some very challenging opportunities this past year. I want to thank our team members, customers, vendors and business partners for coming together to ensure a stable supply of nutritious and delicious fresh produce for Canadians despite continuing supply chain disruptions and lingering pandemic restrictions. Our teams are excited to further expand our distribution in Canada as we celebrate our 20th Anniversary in business.” says CEO David Lawrence.

The Fresh Direct Produce Group is one of Canada’s premier fresh produce importers, wholesalers, and marketers with distribution centres in Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto. Sourcing and importing over 1,500 ethnic, organic, and conventional fruit and vegetable items from 36 countries, Fresh Direct distributes quality produce to the grocery retailer and foodservice customers across Canada. The Group’s commitment to growth and development allows them to attract and align with the best growers, customers, and talents in the industry.

For additional information about Fresh Direct Produce, please contact: jozef.hubburmin@freshdirectproduce.com.

For more information about Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program, please visit: www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca