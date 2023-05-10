Red Sun Farms Named One of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 11th Consecutive Year

Kingsville, Ontario – Red Sun Farms is proud to announce that it has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the eleventh year in a row and retaining Platinum Club status.

“This recognition is a reflection of our commitment to spending time and energy to build and maintain good long-term business partnerships and the cultivation of a successful team,” says Carlos Visconti, Red Sun Farms CEO of US and Canada Operations.

“In combination with our strong core values of accountability, collaboration, trust and innovation, we are building an environment that makes Red Sun Farms the ideal partnership for long lasting relationships.

Our Red Sun Farms family embraces these values in all aspects of our operations. This recognition reaffirms our position as leaders in the produce industry.”

The Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation continues to be the preeminent mark of business excellence and a source of genuine pride for Canadian businesses.

Over an incredible 30-year history, the program has fostered and celebrated Canadian business success. The network has continually become more powerful, innovative and broad. Canada’s private companies have been and will continue to be the engine of Canada’s economic growth, creating jobs through innovation and entrepreneurial energy. These companies compete with the best in the world to be adaptable and sustainable in an evolving global market.

“To become and remain a Best Managed Platinum Club winner is a huge accomplishment,” says Lorrie King, national co-leader of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program and partner at Deloitte Private. “Companies such as Red Sun Farms who attain this high standard of excellence demonstrate consistent resilience, versatility, and strategic acuity. Year after year, they thrive in a competitive, rapidly changing market. This year’s winners should take pride in attaining this prestigious award in recognition of their significant and ongoing contributions to Canada’s business landscape.”.

Red Sun Farms is proud to be one of the largest vertically integrated North American greenhouse growers, ensuring control over every step of the supply chain. Red Sun Farms owns greenhouses in Canada, Mexico and the USA. Quality is maintained throughout seed selection, propagation, growing, harvesting, packaging and transportation to their partner’s stores. When you buy from Red Sun Farms, you are buying direct from the grower.

