Red Sun Farms Announces High-Tech Greenhouse Growth in Canada, the USA, and Mexico

This spring, Red Sun Farms began construction on its first phase (27 acres) of a three-phase project totaling 63.8 acres in Kingsville, Ontario. A second investment for Red Sun Farms in Ontario is underway with an additional 18 acres of high-tech greenhouse farming, which will drastically expand Red Sun Farms’ overall portfolio and bring the total acreage for this location to 42 acres. Jim DiMenna, President of Red Sun Farms, states, “This investment into the Ontario area, will allow Red Sun Farms to better serve our consumers in both Canada & the USA.”

Great things are also happening in Mexico for Red Sun Farms as they are in construction to complete a 25-acre expansion this winter and 50 acres next spring to the existing high-tech greenhouse that will cultivate tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers. “The team is very excited to have these initial 25 acres ready for winter 2020, followed by an additional 50 acres in spring 2021” states Carlos Visconti, CEO Red Sun Farms Canada & USA, “This additional acreage will reaffirm Red Sun Farms as the largest vertically integrated high-tech greenhouse in North America.”

It is no secret that RSF continues to be an industry leader by consistently breaking new barriers with its initiatives in sustainable growth. By expanding their distribution center in Dublin, Virginia, they continue to reduce their carbon footprint and better serve their customers.

About Red Sun Farms –

Red Sun Farms is the largest vertically integrated North American Greenhouse grower, ensuring control over every step of the supply chain. Red Sun Farms owns greenhouses in Mexico, the USA, and Canada. Quality is maintained from seed to plate to serve our consumers in Canada & the USA