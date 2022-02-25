Lipman Family Farms to Feature the Crimson Tomato at Southern Exposure Amid Peak of Growing Season

IMMOKALEE, FL – At the peak of Florida’s growing season, Lipman Family Farms will showcase its Crimson tomato and other fresh produce at Southeast Produce Council’s Southern Exposure conference next week. Developed to exceed expectations of the ideal tomato, The Crimson™ is picked at peak freshness and specially bred for its signature deep red color, intense flavor, and high lycopene content with antioxidant properties to provide consumers with maximum health benefits.

An exclusive Lipman field-grown variety, The Crimson offers a longer shelf-life, predictable ripening behavior, and uniform presentation for year-round freshness and consistency. These attributes not only grab shopper’s attention through its vibrant and visual display, but also aid retail and foodservice partners nationwide as the demand for healthy, long-lasting, and fresh produce continues.

“As the flexitarian lifestyle trend continues to grow in popularity, consumers are gravitating towards a variety of fresh produce that they can depend on consistently and are available to them throughout the year,” said Lipman Marketing Manager Morgan Stuckert. “54% of consumers say they are eating more fresh produce compared to a year ago.”

As part of Lipman’s ongoing commitment to producing quality, flavorful produce, the company’s Research and Development (R&D) team focuses on ways to improve the Crimson variety to better withstand new diseases and enhance its color and flavor throughout the growing season. Additionally, Lipman invests in R&D for innovative and enhanced varieties of tomatoes and other vegetables in the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) space.

“We strive to custom-grow the best variety of produce for our customers, which is why it’s important that we lean heavily into quality research and development for our varieties,” said Stuckert. “Our R&D team partners closely with our farms for deep insight on how to improve harvesting techniques and provide optimal conditions to not only create a consistent product but to really exceed expectations for a fresh slicing tomato.”

Stop by Southern Exposure on March 5, where Lipman will showcase its innovative offerings, including The Crimson, fresh-cut produce, and greenhouse-grown Suntastic products. Attendees can also speak to sales representatives or check out additional Lipman resources, like the Spring 2022 NewsBites newsletter to stay in the know on trends surrounding fresh tomatoes and vegetables.

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

By creating authentic connections between our employees, customers, and communities for more than 80 years, Lipman Family Farms has become one of the nation’s largest integrated network of local growers, fresh-cut processors, and distributors of fresh produce. We pride ourselves in being an international company that remains family-owned, ensuring our ability to act as good stewards of our land and our people, creating growth that nourishes everyone. We are large enough to be local everywhere and are dedicated to being good from the ground up, providing solutions in research & development, field growing, greenhouse growing, procuring, packing, repacking, fresh-cut processing, distributing, food safety, and culinary development. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.