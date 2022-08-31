Lipman Family Farms Increases Vegetable Production in Florida

IMMOKALEE, Fl. – Lipman Family Farms, North America’s largest field tomato and vegetable grower, value-added packer, and distributor, will be increasing production of its winter vegetable supply in Immokalee, Florida with an additional 1,400 acres. Lipman’s growth in Florida production exemplifies the company’s ongoing commitment and focus on being one the largest vertically integrated tomato and vegetable suppliers in North America.

“This expansion of acreage compliments our spring, summer, and fall seasons by providing secure volumes of fresh veg year-round,” said David Ackers, manager of procurement & sales. “This expansion allows us to leverage our supply network, distribution lanes and expanded packing capabilities in the east. Our goal is to be a one-stop-shop for our customers and provide a steady and controlled supply.”

This additional volume of winter vegetable production will complement Lipman’s existing relationships with local growers across the east coast. These strong, long-term partnerships include the largest bell pepper and cucumber growers in North Carolina, as well as one of the largest dry vegetable growers in New Jersey.

Lipman will focus on harvesting peppers, cucumbers, eggplants, and chili peppers, among other items, beginning in late October. Additionally, Lipman continues to upgrade its packing facilities to fit growing volume and continued customization with quick turnaround and shortened shipping time. Product is picked and packed on the same day. After harvest, the product is funneled through their state-of-the-art packing facilities in Florida, offering the ability to deliver both bulk and specialty packs in full truckloads and partial truckload volume to their customer base on the east coast.

As higher costs continue to be an issue across the supply chain, Lipman aims to provide consistent produce with simplicity in mind. Lipman’s reach and partnerships continue to strengthen their vertically integrated distribution and provide stable, reliable fresh produce that is good from the ground up.



For more information on the Lipman Family Farms, visit www.lipmanfamilyfarms.com.

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

By creating authentic connections between our employees, customers, and communities for more than 70 years, Lipman Family Farms has become one of the nation’s largest integrated network of growers, fresh-cut processors, and distributors of fresh produce. We pride ourselves in being an international company that remains family-owned, ensuring our ability to act as good stewards of our land and our people, creating growth that nourishes everyone. We are large enough to be local everywhere and are dedicated to being good from the ground up, providing solutions in research & development, field growing, greenhouse growing, procuring, packing, repacking, fresh-cut processing, distributing, food safety, and culinary development. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.