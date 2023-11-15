Lipman Family Farms Celebrates Fourth Annual Day of Good

Company-wide Charitable Event Illustrates What It Means to be Good from the Ground Up

IMMOKALEE, FL – This fall, Lipman Family Farms participated in its fourth annual company-wide day of service, aptly named “Day of Good”, where Lipman locations across North America unite as ONE LIPMAN to devote their time to serving their communities.

Just last month, the company celebrated a tremendous milestone, more than tripling its goal of donating 75,000 meals in honor of its 75th company anniversary. Last week, the events continued as more than 20 community projects were planned throughout Lipman locations in North America, with a focus on their three philanthropic pillars: education, children, and hunger relief.



“Lipman dedicates this day annually to give back to the communities that have supported us over the last 75 years,” reflected Elyse Lipman, CEO, Lipman Family Farms. “Our role as farmers and providers of fresh foods is very humbling, and we acknowledge it as being a living part of every community we operate in, feeding families across the continent every day of the year.”



Lipman Family Farms’ Day of Good activities included:

In Frederick, CO, the Lipman location team donated nonperishable food to the Erie Community Food Bank. The team donated diapers to Adoption Dreams Come True, provided food and winter accessories for the homeless.



In Clarksville, AR the Lipman location team volunteered at Needy Paws, a local animal shelter, providing them with much needed supplies.

In California, the team in Manteca, CA handed out tamales and coffee at the local shelters, while the team in Livermore, CA built duffel bags and donated blankets to foster kids through VBR Foster Family Agency.

The Lipman team in Phoenix, AZ hosted a turkey drive, donating 250 turkeys, while the team in Nogales, AZ also donated 150 turkeys and 150 Lipman bags stocked with rice, beans and stuffing through Crossroads Nogales Missions. An additional 50 turkeys were donated to the elderly of The Casitas of Santa Cruz.

The Beaufort, SC team collected nonperishable goods to donate to the local food bank, Help of Beaufort. While the Hendersonville, NC team collected nonperishable goods to donate to and volunteered their time with Manna Food Bank.

In West Deptford, NJ the team volunteered at the Greater Woodbury Cooperative Ministries Food Pantry, handing out 100 boxes of mixed produce and 100 tote bags, each filled with the pantry’s most needed non-perishables and household items. They also hosted an employee food drive, delivering all the collected items that day.

On the Eastern Shore of VA, the team volunteered their time at the Food Bank of Southeastern Shore.

In Portland, OR the Lipman team donated items to Community Transitional School from a wishlist made by students and faculty for items needed for the school, including paper, pencils, art supplies, clothing, and more.

The Knoxville, TN team packed 100 bags of Thanksgiving food fixings. They also chose to focus on assisting elderly individuals and elementary schools, donating essential supplies like pencils, paper, and crayons to support teachers and students.

In Dallas, TX, the team supplied the Sharing Life organization with all the items necessary for a Thanksgiving meal.

In Florida, the Naples team at Farm 7 hosted the big red bus on the farm for employees to donate their blood to Big Red Bus organization. While in Duette, on Farm 15 the Lipman team joined the Duette Fire Rescue team to distribute canned goods. And in Immokalee, the team volunteered their time with Habitat Build to help build houses in the community. Others on the team donated veggie bags to the pantry at Christ Central Labelle Food Pantry and helped to distribute them to the community of Labelle. In support of the Immokalee Foundation, Immokalee Lipman team members created an Amazon Wishlist for blankets needed, with the goal to donate 80 blankets, for their after school students.

In Tukwila, WA the team donated over $1,500 in essential items needed for the shelter to Regional Animal Services of King County. They also volunteered their time; the shelter is currently at capacity.

The Canadian team in Exeter, ON, CAN helped the Exeter Lions Club by organizing the lights in the community, followed by their tree lighting ceremony.

And last, in Mexico, the Lipman team in Hermosillo, SON, Mexico brought 75 children living in vulnerable situations to the theater to watch a movie on the big screen for the first time in their lives through ATREVETE foundation “Take Me to the Movies”. They got to enjoy popcorn, soda, and candy with the volunteers. Meanwhile, the team in Poncitlán, Jalisco, México donated goods needed to an organization that supports elderly and an orphanage.

“We’re grateful for the success of our turkey drive during Lipman’s fourth Day of Giving.,” said Susie Cerezo, Phoenix Community Champion, Lipman Family Farms. “The teams in Phoenix and Nogales were able to donate more than 450 turkeys for the people of our Arizona communities to be able to have a Thanksgiving meal of sustenance.”

“Our employees continue to demonstrate that remarkable things happen when we unite as ONE LIPMAN, putting our mantra into action, that we are all good from the ground up,” added Lipman.



For more information about Lipman Family Farms, please visit lipmanfamilyfarms.com.



ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

By creating authentic connections between our employees, customers, and communities for 75 years, Lipman Family Farms has become one of the nation’s largest integrated networks of growers, fresh-cut processors, and distributors of fresh produce. We pride ourselves in being an international company that remains family-owned, ensuring our ability to act as good stewards of our land and our people, creating growth that nourishes everyone. We are large enough to be local everywhere and are dedicated to being good from the ground up, providing solutions in research & development, field growing, greenhouse growing, procuring, packing, repacking, fresh-cut processing, distributing, food safety, and culinary development. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.