California Giant Berry Farms Celebrates National Philanthropy Day

WATSONVILLE, CA – In celebration of National Philanthropy Day, California Giant Berry Farms announced the distribution of $53,500 to ten non-profit organizations via its own philanthropic initiative, The California Giant Foundation. The funds are a culmination of the fundraising efforts throughout the year—including California Giant’s Skirt Steak Barbecue, a celebrated community tradition—and yearlong office-wide initiatives, spearheaded by an enthusiastic volunteer committee of California Giant employees.

“California Giant’s mission is to deliver high quality berries and nourish our communities, and as we celebrate our 40th Anniversary, we celebrate how our founder, Bill Moncovich, has indelibly influenced California Giant’s approach in giving back,” said Joe Barsi, president of California Giant Berry Farms. “Bill’s generosity has inspired employees to host fundraisers throughout the year and shaped a culture of giving within the company.”

The grand total of $53,500 was distributed among non-profit organizations that work in accordance with The Foundation’s pillars, which serve as the organization’s inspiration for charitable giving, including:

Childhood Obesity and Nutrition – Encourage healthy food stability and increase food education through programs.

– Encourage healthy food stability and increase food education through programs. Hunger and Food Insecurity – Support homeless and hunger-based organizations that seek to significantly decrease the number of hungry families.

– Support homeless and hunger-based organizations that seek to significantly decrease the number of hungry families. Prevention and Awareness – Support is given to organizations that affect change by educating and increasing awareness about prevalent diseases.

– Support is given to organizations that affect change by educating and increasing awareness about prevalent diseases. Community – Support to organizations seeking to improve quality of life for others at a community and local level.

The Foundation’s charitable donations come just in time for the holiday season, advancing the crucial work of beneficiaries such as CASA of Monterey County, CASA of San Benito County, CASA of Santa Cruz County, Jacob’s Heart Children’s Cancer Support Services, Seneca Central Coast, Monarch Services, Partnership for Children, Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes, Pajaro Valley Shelter Services and Teen Kitchen Project.

In addition to the Foundation’s Spreading Smiles year-end donations, the California Giant Foundation continues to give back in big ways—with Santa’s Workshop just around the corner—which allows California Giant employees to sponsor families in need for the holiday season with additional funds raised.

“We sincerely appreciate California Giant Berry Farms’ continued support of our mission! We truly couldn’t do it without the corporate partnership with organizations like them!” shared Benna Dimig, development director at Pajaro Valley Shelter Services.